Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Forest fire breaks out at Mullayanagiri mountain range in Chikkamagaluru, hundreds of plants damaged

    A forest fire on Mullayyanagiri Hill in Chikkamagaluru threatens its lush greenery and rare plant species. Despite efforts from authorities and volunteers, the blaze continues, fueled by dry vegetation. The popular tourist spot's biodiversity faces severe damage, raising concerns for the delicate ecosystem of the area.

    Forest fire breaks out at Mullayanagiri mountain range in Chikkamagaluru, hundreds of plants damaged
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

    A devastating forest fire has erupted on the picturesque slopes of Mullayanagiri Hill in Chikkamagaluru, wreaking havoc on the lush greenery and rare plant species that call this area home. The blaze, which has engulfed tens of acres, poses a significant threat to the natural wealth of the region.

    Located at the foothills of Mullayyanagiri, the fire has prompted an urgent response from local authorities, with fire brigades and volunteers scrambling to contain the inferno. Despite their efforts, the flames continue to rage, fueled by dry vegetation and high temperatures reminiscent of the scorching sun.

    The hill, nestled within the western ghats of the Chandradrona mountain range, is a popular tourist destination, drawing hundreds of visitors eager to experience its breathtaking vistas and serene ambience. However, the current blaze has cast a shadow over the normally tranquil landscape, forcing tourists and residents alike to confront the grim reality of environmental destruction.

    Mullayyanagiri, situated in Chikkamagaluru Taluk, boasts a rich biodiversity and serves as a sanctuary for numerous plant and animal species. The loss of habitat caused by the fire could have far-reaching consequences for the delicate ecosystem of the region.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka and Mauritius embrace UPI, RuPay: PM Modi set for 'historic' digital connectivity launch AJR

    Sri Lanka and Mauritius embrace UPI, RuPay: PM Modi set for 'historic' digital connectivity launch

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    AIIMS introduces novel therapy: Treating brain stroke with songs like 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'; how will work snt

    Treating brain stroke with songs like 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'; how will this AIIMS-IIT Delhi therapy work?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets Rs 12.8 crore donation within just 15 days, sees Over 30 lakh devotees! vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets Rs 12.8 crore donation within just 15 days, sees Over 30 lakh devotees!

    Trinamool Congress nominates senior journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal AJR

    Trinamool Congress nominates senior journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH) osf

    IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH)

    Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer

    Shamita Shetty to Sherlyn Chopra, celebs slay in their best attires RKK

    Shamita Shetty to Sherlyn Chopra, celebs slay in their best attires

    Sri Lanka and Mauritius embrace UPI, RuPay: PM Modi set for 'historic' digital connectivity launch AJR

    Sri Lanka and Mauritius embrace UPI, RuPay: PM Modi set for 'historic' digital connectivity launch

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon