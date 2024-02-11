BREAKING: Forest fire breaks out at Mullayanagiri mountain range in Chikkamagaluru, hundreds of plants damaged

A forest fire on Mullayyanagiri Hill in Chikkamagaluru threatens its lush greenery and rare plant species. Despite efforts from authorities and volunteers, the blaze continues, fueled by dry vegetation. The popular tourist spot's biodiversity faces severe damage, raising concerns for the delicate ecosystem of the area.

A devastating forest fire has erupted on the picturesque slopes of Mullayanagiri Hill in Chikkamagaluru, wreaking havoc on the lush greenery and rare plant species that call this area home. The blaze, which has engulfed tens of acres, poses a significant threat to the natural wealth of the region.

Located at the foothills of Mullayyanagiri, the fire has prompted an urgent response from local authorities, with fire brigades and volunteers scrambling to contain the inferno. Despite their efforts, the flames continue to rage, fueled by dry vegetation and high temperatures reminiscent of the scorching sun.

The hill, nestled within the western ghats of the Chandradrona mountain range, is a popular tourist destination, drawing hundreds of visitors eager to experience its breathtaking vistas and serene ambience. However, the current blaze has cast a shadow over the normally tranquil landscape, forcing tourists and residents alike to confront the grim reality of environmental destruction.

Mullayyanagiri, situated in Chikkamagaluru Taluk, boasts a rich biodiversity and serves as a sanctuary for numerous plant and animal species. The loss of habitat caused by the fire could have far-reaching consequences for the delicate ecosystem of the region.