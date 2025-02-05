First live-in relationship registered in Uttarakhand, nine days after implementing UCC

Following the implementation of Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, three live-in couples have applied for registration, with one successfully registered as of Tuesday.

Abhinav Shah, Dehradun's nodal officer for UCC, told TOI, "Applications have been submitted and will be reviewed by the registrars. There are set guidelines for the duties of sub-registrars and registrars, and actions must be taken within the stipulated time frame."

Two of the live-in registration applications reportedly come from the state capital. A source in Dehradun police stated that after the registrar's review, a police team would conduct document verification, following a process similar to passport verification.

Couples already in live-in relationships must register within a month of the law’s enactment. Failure to do so could result in up to six months in jail, a fine of up to Rs 25,000, or both. Additionally, delays beyond the one-month deadline will incur an extra fee of Rs 1,000.

The sub-registrar is required to examine all submitted documents within 15 days or, in urgent cases, within three days. If necessary, they can request clarifications, impose fines for late applications or violations, and take appropriate action. Registrars are responsible for resolving appeals against sub-registrar decisions within 60 days and must report any violations related to live-in relationships or marriage laws to the police. If the registrar does not act within the stipulated time, the case is automatically forwarded to the registrar general, who must address the appeal and issue a decision within 60 days.

By Tuesday evening, the UCC website had recorded 359 marriage registrations and two will registrations.

