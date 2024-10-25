First Deepotsav after Ramlala’s Pran Pratishtha will take place on October 30 in Ayodhya

During a state-level meeting on Thursday (Oct 24), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided key instructions to government and administrative officers on ensuring smooth festival celebrations, maintaining cleanliness, and upholding law and order. The meeting included Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, senior police officials, and other high-ranking officers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided essential guidelines to government and administrative officers regarding key topics such as smooth organization of upcoming festivals, cleanliness, and maintaining law and order during a state-level meeting held on Thursday (Oct 24). The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, Additional Director General of Police (Zone), Police Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Inspectors General of Police, and other senior officers. The Chief Minister also reviewed the festival preparations of various departments by gathering information from all Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. The main guidelines issued by the Chief Minister during the meeting are as follows:

● The improved law and order, constant communication, and cooperation from all sections of society have ensured that in recent years, all festivals in the state have been celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony. Whether it was Raksha Bandhan, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Shravani fairs, or festivals like Eid, Bakrid, Barawafat, and Muharram, a positive atmosphere prevailed during every celebration. This spirit of strong teamwork and public cooperation must be maintained always.

● In the coming days, special festivals such as Dhanteras, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Devutthaan Ekadashi, Varanasi Dev Diwali, and Chhath Mahaparva will be celebrated. Additionally, Ayodhya will host fairs like Panchkosi, 14 Kosi Parikrama, and Kartik Purnima Snan during this period. This time is sensitive in terms of maintaining peace, security, and good governance. Lessons from past experiences should be applied, and during this festive season, the entire UP team, including the police and administration, must remain on high alert 24/7.

● All festivals should be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, and all necessary efforts should be made keeping in mind the local requirements. Review the activities of the past month and take action against identified miscreants and unruly elements. Strict measures must be taken against those who attempt to disrupt peaceful environment. This is a time of joy and celebration, and any disturbance will not be tolerated. It is essential to respond to such unruly individuals in a manner they understand.

● Vigilance on social media should be increased. Each district should have a dedicated team constantly monitoring social media platforms. Strict action must be taken against those spreading rumors or fake news designed to disrupt the atmosphere, particularly those using fake accounts.

● There is a tradition of installing idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Kali during Deepawali. Engage in communication with the organizations and committees responsible for these installations. Ensure an adequate police presence in sensitive areas. Prior to Deepawali, establish dialogue and coordination with religious leaders and peace committees from various communities.

● During Dhanteras and Diwali, families from all income groups engage in shopping, leading to increased activity in the markets. District Magistrates and Police Suprintendents must ensure that no complaints of harassment towards traders arise. Seek the cooperation of traders in maintaining order and provide them with the necessary support.

● Ensure that firecracker shops and warehouses are located away from populated areas for Deepawali. Adequate fire safety arrangements should be made at locations where firecrackers are bought and sold. The police force should remain vigilant, and firecracker shops should be set up in open spaces. Licenses and NOCs should be issued in a timely manner. Strict action must be taken against illegal storage of firecrackers.

● All beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana should receive free LPG cylinders before Diwali. There should be no delay at any level, and proper coordination with the concerned agencies must be ensured.

● Festivals are times of joy and celebration. Every individual is filled with happiness during these occasions, but mischievous elements may attempt to provoke members of other communities. Keep a close watch on such cases. Prepare traffic management plans based on the needs of each city to ensure smooth movement, and prevent people from getting stuck in traffic jams while visiting markets. Additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas, with evening foot patrols conducted by the police. PRV 112 should remain active.

● A small incident, if neglected, can escalate into a major dispute. In such situations, heightened vigilance is essential. Quick action and effective communication are key to tackling unpleasant incidents. Upon receiving information about any such incident, senior officials like the District Magistrate or Police Suprintendents must reach the scene without delay. Senior officers should take charge in handling sensitive cases.

● The grand celebration of Ayodhya Deepotsav is scheduled for October 30 this year. This will be the first Deepotsav after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the ‘navya, bhavya, divya’ Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Naturally, this year’s event will see a larger presence of devotees. Similarly, Dev-Deepawali will be celebrated in Varanasi on November 15. Given the significance of these two events, safety, security, and crowd management arrangements must be of the highest order. All necessary preparations should be completed on time, reflecting the dignity of both Deepotsav and Dev Deepawali.

● Chhath festival should be celebrated as a model of 'cleanliness and safety.' Special efforts must be made by the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj Departments to maintain cleanliness across the state during the Chhath Mahaparva rituals. While respecting people's faith, it should be ensured that rivers and reservoirs are not polluted. Cleanliness of river/reservoir ghats should be prioritized, along with proper traffic management.

● During this period of joy and celebration, uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours should be ensured throughout the state from October 28 to November 15. Power Corporation must make the necessary preparations to achieve this.

● Emergency health and trauma services must continue without interruption. Doctors should be easily accessible in all areas, whether in villages or cities.

● Adulteration endangers public health. In light of the upcoming festivals, food safety inspections should be intensified, but care must be taken to ensure there is no harassment under the pretext of inspections.

● During the festive season, it is natural to see an increase in the movement of people, with many traveling to their homes. The Transport Department should increase the number of buses on rural routes to accommodate this. Buses in poor condition must not be allowed to operate on the roads.

● Senior officers at the police station, circle, district, range, zone, and division levels should engage with the prominent members of society in their respective areas. Media support should be sought to maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

● Due to the sensitivity of districts bordering Nepal, intelligence operations in these areas should be improved.

● A nodal officer should be appointed in every department to ensure the timely and satisfactory resolution of public complaints and applications received through IGRS, Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas, the CM Helpline, or from the level of Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Ministers. Daily reviews should be conducted. Feedback from complainants must be taken, and nodal officers should also be appointed at the district level. In some cases, the resolution of issues should be verified through random field visits.

Latest Videos