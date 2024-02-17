Firecracker factory blast claims 9 lives at Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu

A tragic fireworks factory explosion in Vembukottai, Tamil Nadu, owned by Vignesh, resulted in ten fatalities and five severe injuries. Emergency responders swiftly arrived, with two individuals succumbing en route to the hospital, and nine declared dead at the scene. The incident prompted a rapid mobilization of police and fire brigade teams, who initiated rescue operations.

The victims, identified as Ambika, Muruga, Jyoti, Muthu, and others, were caught in the blast as projectiles collided, causing a catastrophic chain reaction. Among the casualties were five women and five men, with five others sustaining severe injuries and undergoing treatment at Sivakasi Government Hospital.



The reports tell that at least 10 are trapped inside the remains and the the rescue operation is currently underway. The fire department personnel and fire tender vehicles hurried to the scene of the explosion, striving to contain the aftermath. The factory is nestled in the heart of Vembakottai. Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing moments following the blast, describing the chaotic scene as emergency services swiftly responded to the crisis.



