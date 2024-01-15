Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fire breaks out in closed BMC school in Mumbai's Parel (WATCH)

    "The school was closed when the fire broke out. Five fire tenders reached the spot and started controlling the fire. No injuries have been reported in this fire incident yet," stated the BMC.

    A fire erupted in the store room of a closed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school in Parel on Monday morning around 9:16 am, prompting the swift response of fire officials. The incident occurred at Saibaba School, located opposite Mint Colony Mono Rail Station in Parel, Mumbai. According to fire officials, the blaze was confined to the ground floor of the five-story BMC school building, specifically affecting electric wiring, electric installations, and mattresses. No injuries have been reported as the school was closed during the incident.

    Given the holiday on account of Makar Sankranti, there were no students present inside the school premises, ensuring a lack of injuries or casualties. The fire extended to a hall attached to the five-storied school building, where the presence of mattresses fueled its progression. The vicinity of sockets near the mattresses led to 2-3 explosions during the incident.

    Various emergency services, including Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport, and ambulance and ward staff, were promptly mobilized to the scene to manage and control the situation. Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

