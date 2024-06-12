Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fire breaks out at factory in Mumbai's MIDC Dombivli; rescue ops underway (WATCH)

    A second blaze strikes Dombivli's MIDC area, following a recent explosion that claimed lives. The fire engulfs multiple facilities, triggering evacuations and concerns for trapped individuals. Emergency responders battle the flames as questions arise about safety measures. Eyewitnesses recount harrowing scenes while authorities vow investigations. 

    Fire breaks out at factory in Mumbai's MIDC Dombivli; rescue ops underway (WATCH)
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    A blaze erupted once more in Dombivli's industrial area, MIDC, sending shockwaves through the community still reeling from a recent tragedy. Just three weeks ago, a devastating explosion at Amber Chemical Company claimed 13 lives and left over 72 injured. Now, another fire has broken out, compounding the anguish of residents.

    The latest inferno ignited around 10 am on Wednesday, reigniting memories of the previous catastrophe. This time, the flames engulfed Malde and Indo Amines, with explosions echoing one after another. Three facilities were consumed by the blaze, prompting a swift evacuation of the area. Nearby, a school was shuttered as a precautionary measure.

    Emergency responders rushed to the scene, with fire crews from various neighbouring areas converging to battle the blaze. Despite their efforts, the fire continued to rage unabated for hours. Concerns lingered about the safety of those trapped inside the burning structures.

    Indurani Jakhar, Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, vowed to launch a thorough investigation into the incident. Questions abound about the cause of the fire and the circumstances leading up to it. This comes amidst ongoing inquiries into the previous explosion, underscoring the urgent need for answers and accountability.

    Eyewitnesses recounted the horror of witnessing multiple explosions followed by billowing clouds of smoke, visible for kilometers around. While initial reports suggested no casualties, rescue teams remained vigilant in their search for any trapped individuals.

    The proximity of Indo Amines Limited to the site of the previous disaster at Amudan Chemicals Private Limited raises concerns about safety protocols and regulatory oversight in the industrial area. Calls have emerged from residents urging authorities to take decisive action to prevent further tragedies.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
