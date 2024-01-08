Fact-Check: Did PM Modi personally visit homes to invite people for Ayodhya Ram temple opening?

A video has been circulating on social media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inviting people to the Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya by personally visiting homes. However, the Asianet News Fact Check team found the reality behind the video. Read to know.

While the arrangements are underway for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a video has gone trendy on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen leaving a house in the video. Is this a video showing the prime minister extending an invitation to guests to celebrate the opening of the Ram Temple at their homes? Let's examine the veracity of this video, which purports to show that PM Modi visited houses with Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha's invitation.

Campaign:

The caption of the video posted on January 5, 2024, on the Facebook account of Abhinaya Mohi read 'Pradhan Sevak visiting houses for the housewarming of Shri Ramachandran with invitation letter'. In the one-minute and 23-second-long video, PM Modi can be seen coming out of a house and waving to people. The Prime Minister arrived here under tight security. The video also has footage of journalists recording his program.

Fact check:

A reverse image search of the video circulating on Facebook revealed a video posted on January 3, 2024, on the FB page of Social Media and IT, BJP, Distt Gurdaspur. In this video, PM Modi is captured a little closer in the viral video. However, the description of this video does not say that the Prime Minister came home inviting people to Ayodhya.

After doing more detailed checks, we found another video posted by the BJP on their official YouTube channel. This was a video shared by the BJP with the title 'PM Shri Narendra Modi stops for tea at the 10th crore Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary's home in Ayodhya'. At the end of the four-minute and 35-second video, the Prime Minister can be seen waving his hand and addressing the crowd.

In the video shared on BJP's official YouTube account and in the video circulating on Facebook in Malayalam, the Prime Minister is wearing the same clothes, the pen in the pocket, the pillar of the house, the window, the curtain, the woman wearing a red saree and the child with her, both the videos make it clear that they are of the same incident.

Conclusion:

The video campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting people directly to their homes for the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram temple has proven wrong. A fact check revealed that the video of PM Modi visiting the home of the 10th crore beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is circulating in Malayalam under the wrong caption.