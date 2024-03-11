Fact-Check: Centre is NOT providing Rs 3500 per month to unemployed youths

A WhatsApp message has been circulating stating that the Central government is providing Rs 3500 per month to unemployed youths. However, the PIB Fact Check has denied any such claims by the Centre.

New Delhi: Numerous misleading messages are currently circulating on social media, claiming that applications for various government schemes are open. Historically, similar deceptive messages, such as promises of free laptops and scholarships for students, have been exposed. It's crucial to verify the accuracy of any circulating messages by referring to reliable sources such as official government websites or announcements from government authorities. Similarly, let's check the facts of a message that is circulating now.

Campaign:

The WhatsApp message is circulating that the central government is giving Rs 3500 per month to the unemployed youths under the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana'. A link is also provided along with the WhatsApp message saying it's time to register for this scheme. Many are forwarding this message believing it to be true. In this case, let's check the authenticity of the viral WhatsApp message.

Fact:

The fact is that the central government does not have a scheme to provide Rs 3500 per month to unemployed youth. The fact check department of the Press Information Bureau said that the message being circulated is fake and no one should click on the suspicious link provided in the message.

Conclusion:

The campaign promoting a link claiming that the central government is offering Rs 3500 per month to unemployed youth under the Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana scheme is false. There is no such scheme by the central government under this name. It's essential not to be misled by clicking on accompanying messages.

