A false message on WhatsApp claiming ATMs will be closed for 2-3 days has been going viral. After verifying the claim, the authorities concluded that it was false. In light of the increased tensions between India and Pakistan, it advised users to refrain from posting unverified messages and stated that ATMs will continue to run normally.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PIB India wrote: “Are ATMs closed⁉️ A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.🛑 This Message is FAKE ✅ ATMs will continue to operate as usual #IndiaFightsPropaganda #OperationSindoor”

False information about automated teller machines (ATMs), which allow bank clients to take money out of their accounts whenever they want, might cause panic. It may cause long lines at banks and interfere with their operations. As a result, before sending such claims, consumers should confirm them immediately with the bank.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has refuted a number of allegations propagated by accounts located in Pakistan. Between 10 p.m. on May 8 and 6:30 a.m. on May 9, the PIB fact-checked a minimum of eight viral videos and postings.

In the past 12 hours, since tensions between India and Pakistan have grown, the fake message has been shared a lot on WhatsApp. Complete blackouts occurred in a number of Indian districts on Thursday night as tensions increased following Pakistan's targeting of Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.