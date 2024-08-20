'Explosives will go off in...': Delhi's Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall get bomb threat; check details

A senior police officer indicated that the pattern of these threats appears consistent, suggesting a possible coordinated effort. "The same pattern of threats has been observed, and we are currently investigating whether these incidents are connected," the officer said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday (August 20) launched an investigation following bomb threats sent to several prominent shopping malls in the national capital. The affected locations include Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital, and Unity Group.

According to reports, the threatening emails claimed that explosives would detonate within a few hours. The police were alerted as soon as the authorities at these locations received the alarming messages.

In response, the Delhi Police dispatched the Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders to each site to conduct thorough searches. As of now, no bombs have been detected, and the searches have not uncovered any suspicious devices or materials.

A senior police officer indicated that the pattern of these threats appears consistent, suggesting a possible coordinated effort. "The same pattern of threats has been observed, and we are currently investigating whether these incidents are connected," the officer said.

The threats come just three days after a similar incident at Gurugram's Ambience Mall, where an email also claimed that a bomb had been planted. ACP Vikas Kaushik reported that despite the serious nature of the threat, no suspicious items were found during the search. “All necessary teams, including the bomb detection and disposal squad and dog squad, responded immediately. Our cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email," Kaushik said.

This spate of bomb threats is part of a troubling trend, with similar hoaxes targeting schools, colleges, malls, and hospitals across the country in recent months. Each of these threats has, so far, proven to be unfounded, but authorities are taking every precaution to ensure public safety.

