Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): An explosion occurred in the vicinity of Naushera village under the Kambo police station limits in Amritsar's rural district on Tuesday morning.



Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh confirmed that police received information about the blast in the morning. Officials immediately rushed to the spot, where a seriously injured individual was found and rushed to the hospital.



"We received information in the morning that there was an explosion here. The police officials have reached the spot, and a person who was seriously injured has been admitted to the hospital," Maninder Singh told ANI.



"Generally, in the abandoned area, we have also seen in the past that anti-national elements come to retrieve their consignments. We suspect that he is one of the accused who came to retrieve the consignment and due to mishandling of an explosive, he was injured...Our FSL teams are on the way," he added.



Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have been called to investigate the scene. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.



Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and three packets of heroin during separate search operations along the Punjab border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts, as per the release.



Acting on intelligence, BSF and Punjab Police on Monday seized the drone and three packets of suspected heroin from farming fields near the border villages.



A joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 550.18 grams, from a farming field near Mehdipur village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.



"Yesterday evening, a search operation by BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police in the suspected area culminated in the recovery of 01 Packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight: 550.18 Grams) from a farming field adjacent to village- Mehdipur of district Tarn Taran," the BSF said in a press release on Monday.



"Today, the vigilant BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village- Machhiwara of district Ferozepur," release further reads.



In another operation on Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two packets of suspected heroin, weighing 957 grams, from fields near Tibbi village in Amritsar district. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with a metal loop and torch attached.



"In another incident today, a detailed serch by BSF troops led to the recovery of 02 packets of suspected heroin (Gross Weight- 957 Grams) from area adjacent to village- Tibbi of district- Amritsar. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and metal loop along with a torch was found attached to the packets," the release said. (ANI)

