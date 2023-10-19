Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    With a strong focus on technology, leadership, and community involvement, MY Bharat seeks to empower young individuals, turning them into active drivers of national development. This initiative is particularly significant as India marks its 75th year of independence and embarks on a transformative journey toward "Amrit Bharat" by 2047.

    Explained Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    On October 11, a momentous decision was made by the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to establish an autonomous body known as 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)'. This visionary endeavour is designed to serve as a technology-driven catalyst for youth development and youth-led progress, with the overarching aim of providing equitable opportunities to empower young individuals to realize their aspirations and actively contribute to the creation of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). This initiative spans the entire spectrum of government efforts.

    Who does My Bharat cater to?

    The autonomous body, 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)', is dedicated to benefitting the youth within the age group of 15-29 years, aligning with the National Youth Policy's definition of 'Youth.' Additionally, program components specifically aimed at adolescents will target those within the age group of 10-19 years. 

    The primary objective of MY Bharat is to focus the government's attention on youth-led development, transforming the youth from passive recipients to active drivers of progress. MY Bharat is envisioned as a 'Phygital Platform,' blending physical activities with digital connectivity. Its official launch is scheduled for October 31, 2023, coinciding with National Unity Day.

    Why is MY Bharat needed?

    The need for such a body stems from several vital factors. India's youth are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future, particularly as India commemorates its 75 years of independence and embarks on a transformative development journey, striving to achieve an 'Amrit Bharat' by 2047.

    Furthermore, the dynamic shifts in the urban-rural landscape necessitate a reevaluation of existing schemes and the creation of a framework that can unite rural, urban, and rurban youth on a common platform. 

    Mera Yuva Bharat aims to address this imperative need and provide a contemporary technology-driven platform to engage with today's youth, leveraging the power of technology, social media, and digital tools.

    The initiative is also committed to ensuring accessibility by creating a "phygital" ecosystem, where young individuals act as catalysts for community transformation and bridge the gap between the government and its citizens.

    What are the main objectives of MY Bharat? 

    The core objectives of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) are to empower and resource the youth, transforming them into catalysts for community progress and national development. This initiative focuses on leadership development, improved alignment between youth aspirations and community needs, enhanced efficiency through program convergence, centralized youth databases, improved two-way communication, and the creation of a Phygital ecosystem to connect and engage with young citizens.

    Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) is not only a testament to India's commitment to harnessing the potential of its youth but also a strategic move to engage them in the noble mission of nation-building. With a strong emphasis on technology, leadership, and community involvement, this initiative holds the promise of an empowered and vibrant youth population actively contributing to India's journey toward becoming a developed nation.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition rkn

    Kerala men die in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan anr

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district rkn

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district

    Recent Stories

    Football Eden Hazard stages sensational comeback in a charity match (WATCH) osf

    Eden Hazard stages sensational comeback in a charity match (WATCH)

    Education Ministry reforms JAB to ensure seamless JEE main advanced exams gcw

    Education Ministry reforms JAB to ensure seamless JEE main, advanced exams

    Aamir Khan to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh in next film? KNOW details vma

    Aamir Khan to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh in next film? KNOW details

    Durga Puja 2023: Here's what the festivals first day indicates

    Durga Puja 2023: Here's what the festivals first day indicates

    Prabhas birthday celebration: Andhra Pradesh fans conduct bike rally (Watch video) RKK

    Prabhas birthday celebration: Andhra Pradesh fans conduct bike rally (Watch video)

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon