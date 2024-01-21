Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works

    This unique creation, designed to have the sun's rays fall on the idol's forehead every Ram Navami, showcases scientific precision and engineering prowess. The Surya Tilak Tantra is set to enhance the divine grandeur of the Ram Temple, promising a celestial touch to the consecration ceremony

    Explained How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    In a remarkable feat of scientific ingenuity, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), under the Union government, has devised a Surya Tilak designed exclusively for the idol of Ramlala in the new Ram Temple. This unique creation, officially named Surya Tilak Tantra, holds the special feature of having the sun's rays fall directly on Ramlala's forehead at noon every Ram Navami. Crafted with precision using a system of lenses and mirrors, scientists anticipate that this innovative addition will impart a grander and more divine appearance to the idol.

    Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee, told Asianet News Network about this feature in April 2022

    Scientific Challenge Overcome

    Dr Pradeep Kumar Ramanchrala, Director of CBRI Roorkee, shared that the Surya Tilak Tantra was a substantial scientific and engineering challenge successfully tackled by the apex institute, which is also part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). 

    Dr Ramancharla highlighted that the present structure extends up to the first floor, with all the necessary equipment for the sanctum sanctorum and ground floor prepared.

    Sun Rays Illuminating the Divine

    Designed by a dedicated team of scientists from CBRI, the Surya Tilak Tantra ensures that every year on Ram Navami, the sun's rays will precisely fall on the forehead of the Lord Ram idol for approximately 6 minutes from 12 noon. To achieve this, a gearbox, lens, and reflective mirror have been strategically incorporated. 

    The sun's rays will be directed from the third floor to the sanctum sanctorum, following the principles of the sun's path.

    Technical support on the sun's path was provided by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-based company Optica Lens and Brass Tube played a crucial role in manufacturing. Rajendra Kotariya, MD of Optica, oversaw the device's production and installation.

    Led by Dr SK Panigrahi, the CBRI team, including Dr RS Bisht, Kanti Lal Solanki, V Chakradhar, Dinesh, and Sameer, successfully engineered this groundbreaking addition. Dr Pradeep Chauhan, a CBRI scientist involved in the Ram temple's design, affirms that the Surya Tilak will be anointed on Ram Lala's idol with 100 per cent accuracy.

    This scientific marvel promises to add a celestial touch to the consecration ceremony, enhancing the divine ambience of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha AJR

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Muslim man arrested in Bihar after threatening to bomb temple on January 22 avv

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Muslim man arrested in Bihar after threatening to bomb temple on January 22

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit anr

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit

    Ram mandir: Controversy erupts as chief priest objects to early revelation of Ram Lalla idol AJR

    Ram mandir: Controversy erupts as chief priest objects to early revelation of Ram Lalla idol

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-635 January 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-635 January 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha AJR

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

    7 famous temples in Uttar Pradesh RBA

    7 famous temples in Uttar Pradesh

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Muslim man arrested in Bihar after threatening to bomb temple on January 22 avv

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Muslim man arrested in Bihar after threatening to bomb temple on January 22

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit anr

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit

    Ram mandir: Controversy erupts as chief priest objects to early revelation of Ram Lalla idol AJR

    Ram mandir: Controversy erupts as chief priest objects to early revelation of Ram Lalla idol

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon