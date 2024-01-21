Explained: How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works

This unique creation, designed to have the sun's rays fall on the idol's forehead every Ram Navami, showcases scientific precision and engineering prowess. The Surya Tilak Tantra is set to enhance the divine grandeur of the Ram Temple, promising a celestial touch to the consecration ceremony

In a remarkable feat of scientific ingenuity, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), under the Union government, has devised a Surya Tilak designed exclusively for the idol of Ramlala in the new Ram Temple. This unique creation, officially named Surya Tilak Tantra, holds the special feature of having the sun's rays fall directly on Ramlala's forehead at noon every Ram Navami. Crafted with precision using a system of lenses and mirrors, scientists anticipate that this innovative addition will impart a grander and more divine appearance to the idol.

Scientific Challenge Overcome

Dr Pradeep Kumar Ramanchrala, Director of CBRI Roorkee, shared that the Surya Tilak Tantra was a substantial scientific and engineering challenge successfully tackled by the apex institute, which is also part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Dr Ramancharla highlighted that the present structure extends up to the first floor, with all the necessary equipment for the sanctum sanctorum and ground floor prepared.

Sun Rays Illuminating the Divine

Designed by a dedicated team of scientists from CBRI, the Surya Tilak Tantra ensures that every year on Ram Navami, the sun's rays will precisely fall on the forehead of the Lord Ram idol for approximately 6 minutes from 12 noon. To achieve this, a gearbox, lens, and reflective mirror have been strategically incorporated.

The sun's rays will be directed from the third floor to the sanctum sanctorum, following the principles of the sun's path.

Technical support on the sun's path was provided by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-based company Optica Lens and Brass Tube played a crucial role in manufacturing. Rajendra Kotariya, MD of Optica, oversaw the device's production and installation.

Led by Dr SK Panigrahi, the CBRI team, including Dr RS Bisht, Kanti Lal Solanki, V Chakradhar, Dinesh, and Sameer, successfully engineered this groundbreaking addition. Dr Pradeep Chauhan, a CBRI scientist involved in the Ram temple's design, affirms that the Surya Tilak will be anointed on Ram Lala's idol with 100 per cent accuracy.

This scientific marvel promises to add a celestial touch to the consecration ceremony, enhancing the divine ambience of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.