    'Era of uninterrupted dialogue is over': Jaishankar's massive declaration on ties with Pakistan (WATCH)

    In a significant statement that marks a shift in India's foreign policy approach, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar declared on Friday that the era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan has come to an end.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    In a significant statement that marks a shift in India's foreign policy approach, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar declared on Friday that the era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan has come to an end. Speaking at a book launch event in Delhi, Jaishankar underscored that the dynamics of India-Pakistan relations have changed drastically, reflecting a tougher stance from New Delhi.

    Dr. Jaishankar's comments were blunt and conveyed a clear message: "The era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences. So far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, Article 370 is done. So, the issue is what kind of relationship we can contemplate with Pakistan."

    His remarks suggest a decisive shift from the previous approach of consistent engagement, which had been a hallmark of India's diplomatic strategy.

    The External Affairs Minister elaborated on India's new posture by emphasizing that the country would respond to any developments, whether positive or negative, arising from Pakistan. "What I do want to say is that we are not passive, and whether events take a positive or a negative direction, either way, we will react," Jaishankar stated.

    Jaishankar also addressed the broader context of diplomatic relations between neighbouring countries, noting the inherent complexities and challenges. "Neighbours are always a conundrum... Tell me which country is there that doesn't have challenges with neighbours," he remarked.

    The backdrop of Jaishankar's statements includes India's decision to revoke Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. This move was met with strong condemnation from Pakistan's leadership, which criticized India for altering the status of the disputed region. India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its territory, while Pakistan disputes this claim and has accused India of exacerbating the conflict in the region.

    Over the years, India has consistently portrayed the Kashmir issue as a unilateral matter, with Pakistan being accused of supporting terrorism aimed at destabilizing the region. The latest comments by Dr. Jaishankar reflect a broader strategic recalibration in India's approach to Pakistan, signaling a more assertive and responsive foreign policy stance.

