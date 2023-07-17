Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Enforcement Directorate raids TN Education Minister K Ponmudi

    On the day when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to participate in the opposition gathering at Bengaluru, the ED has taken action against his minister. He is the second TN minister to face ED action after Senthil Balaji.

    Enforcement Directorate raids TN Education minister K Ponmudi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 8:59 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out raids at premises linked to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and his son and MP Gautham Sigamani. The ED raids are happening at nine places, including the minister's house in Chennai. Also being checked are the minister's house and the Surya Engineering College both in Viluppuram district. The ED action comes on a day when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to attend the opposition meeting at Bengaluru. Ponmudi was recently acquitted of two corruption charges.

    From the India Gate: Chat G-P-T in Congress, Chennai Express and more

    Following V Senthil Balaji's ED raid and arrest related to the cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime, Ponmudy has become the second minister to face scrutiny from the ED.

    Earlier this month, Ponmudy was acquitted in a land-grabbing case filed against him and six others by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). The case alleged that he unlawfully acquired government land in Chennai's Saidapet during his tenure as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister between 1996 and 2001.

    In 2020, Ponmudy's son, Gautham Sigamani, also came under the ED's investigation, resulting in the seizure of properties worth Rs 8.6 crore. Gautham, who is an MP representing the Kallakurichi constituency, faced accusations of illegal acquisition and failure to repatriate foreign exchange earned abroad. The attached assets included agricultural lands, commercial and residential buildings in Tamil Nadu, as well as bank accounts and shares.

     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 9:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru opposition meeting today Who is attending What is on the agenda gcw

    Bengaluru Opposition meeting today: Who is attending? What's on the agenda?

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 33

    From the India Gate: Chat G-P-T in Congress, Chennai Express and more

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam' across Kerala anr eai

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam' across Kerala

    Kerala news LIVE 17 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani moves SC seeking relaxation in bail conditions

    Bengaluru road rage caught on camera; police acts swiftly as video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Bengaluru road rage caught on camera; police acts swiftly as video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru opposition meeting today Who is attending What is on the agenda gcw

    Bengaluru Opposition meeting today: Who is attending? What's on the agenda?

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 33

    From the India Gate: Chat G-P-T in Congress, Chennai Express and more

    Who was Jane Birkin Know about actor-singer and inspiration for famous Hermes Birkin RBA

    Who was Jane Birkin? Know about actor-singer and inspiration for famous Hermes’ Birkin

    Petrol and diesel price today July 17 Check latest rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 17: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam' across Kerala anr eai

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam' across Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon