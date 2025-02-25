Eknath Shinde hails Mahakumbh 2025 as a symbol of Sanatan Tradition and global unity

Dignitaries and celebrities, including Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, visited Mahakumbh 2025. They took holy dips at Triveni Sangam and praised the arrangements made by the Yogi government.

Published: Feb 25, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

The arrival of dignitaries at Mahakumbh 2025 continued on Monday. Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his family, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati. Describing it as a spiritually uplifting experience, he lauded the grandeur of Mahakumbh.

Apart from him, Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Pankaja Gopinath Munde, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party President Upendra Kushwaha also visited Triveni Sangam and took a holy dip. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani arrived at the Mahakumbh Mela area, where they met Chidanand Saraswati and other saints at Parmarth Niketan’s camp. Bhojpuri superstar, senior actor, and BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, also visited Triveni Sangam and took a sacred dip with his family.

Eknath Shinde arrived at Bamrauli Airport in Prayagraj with his family and proceeded to the VIP ghat. There, he performed rituals and took a ceremonial bath. Describing Mahakumbh 2025 as the world's largest spiritual gathering, he praised Prayagraj as a sacred land where everyone is treated equally. 

He emphasized that devotees are experiencing seamless arrangements, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally overseeing preparations. "This Mahakumbh is truly grand and divine, and for that, CM Yogi deserves appreciation," he added.

Shinde stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 is not only reinforcing Sanatan traditions but also strengthening the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). He highlighted how the gathering of saints, devotees, and seekers from around the world is elevating India’s spiritual consciousness on a global scale.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ welcomed Deputy CM Eknath Shinde upon his arrival in Prayagraj. He honored him with a Kumbh Kalash as a token of appreciation from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Pankaja Gopinath Munde took a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam and praised the Yogi government’s management of Mahakumbh. She mentioned that she was there to observe and learn from the arrangements to prepare for the 2027 Kumbh in Trimbakeshwar (Nashik). “The way Uttar Pradesh has efficiently managed the massive gathering at Mahakumbh is commendable. I am here to study these arrangements so that we can implement similar measures for the Trimbakeshwar Kumbh in 2027. I extend my gratitude to CM Yogi and his team,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with his family, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, seeking divine blessings from Mother Ganga. Sharing his experience, he said, “I feel immensely blessed. I have come here with my parents and family to receive Mother Ganga’s grace. May her blessings remain upon us all.”

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party President Upendra Kushwaha also took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam and expressed his gratitude to the Yogi government for their efforts in organizing the grand Mahakumbh.

