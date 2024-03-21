Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ECI makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI; here's how to access it

    The Election Commission uploaded all the electoral bonds-related data on its website on Thursday evening. The latest data uploaded on the poll panel's website clearly shows a link between the donor and recipient of electoral bonds.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the electoral bonds data including the bond numbers as released by the State Bank of India (SBI) – in line with the Supreme Court’s directions. You can access the details by clicking: https://www.eci.gov.in/disclosure-of-electoral-bonds

    Earlier in the day, the State Bank of India told the Supreme Court on Thursday it has provided the Election Commission all details of electoral bonds, including the unique bond number that would reveal the link between the purchaser and the recipient political party.

    In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the SBI chairman stated, "On 21.03.2024, the State Bank of India provided/disclosed all details of the electoral bonds which are in its possession and custody to the Election Commission of India."

    The information also includes redemption data by political parties, such as serial number, date of encashment, political party name, last four digits of account number, prefix, bond number, denomination, pay branch code, and pay teller.

    The top court instructed the bank on Monday to "disclose all details" on electoral bonds acquired or redeemed after its April 12, 2019 interim ruling, including their unique alphanumeric codes, to the Election Commission of India (ECI), and to file an affidavit of compliance by March 21, 5 p.m.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
