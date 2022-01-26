  • Facebook
    'Don't take law in your hands': Railway Minister after job aspirants set train ablaze

    In a statement to the media, Vaishnav asked students not to take the law into their own hands. He stated that they would take their issues and worries seriously; whatever concerns students have, they may discuss with the Railway Ministry's committee. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
    After protesting aspirants reportedly set fire to a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express in Gaya, Bihar, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav encouraged students not to take the law into their own hands and promised them that their problems would be addressed.
    Speaking to the media, Vaishnav initially urged protesting students who took the Railway exams not to ruin or damage their property since the railway was theirs to maintain.

    In a statement to the media, Vaishnav asked students not to take the law into their own hands. He stated that they would take their issues and worries seriously; whatever concerns students have, they may discuss with the Railway Ministry's committee. He also said they would notice it and advised them not to take the reins of law and order into their own hands. According to the Railway Minister, all Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have been directed to listen to student grievances, collate them, and report them to the committee.

    According to the Railway Minister, all RRB chairmen have been required to listen to student issues, collate them, and report them to the committee. For this reason, an email account has been created. The committee will visit various sections of the country to hear complaints. He stated that students had till February 16 to present their issues to the committee.
    "Students have until February 16 to present their issues to the committee. The committee will investigate the complaints and make recommendations by March 4," he stated.

    He stated that the exam was conducted in a transparent manner and that their attitude is pro-students. The biggest issue is the number of people who are shortlisted.
    Earlier in the day, aspirants protesting claimed anomalies in the Railway Recruitment Board exam allegedly set fire to a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express in Gaya, Bihar. The cops had to use tear gas many times to halt the miscreants.

    Also Read | Train set ablaze by students protesting against ‘cheating’ in Railways entrance exam

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
