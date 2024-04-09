'Don't be selfish': Sam Pitroda roasted for middle-class tax hike remark if Congress comes to power (WATCH)

After Congress released its manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, an unverified video of Rahul Gandhi's political advisor Sam Pitroda discussing the potential imposition of higher taxes on the middle-class to fulfill the party's promises of sops and subsidies went viral on social media.

Days after the Congress revealed its manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, an unverified video featuring Rahul Gandhi's political advisor Sam Pitroda discussing the possibility of imposing higher taxes on the middle-class if the party comes into power to fulfill the numerous sops and subsidies pledged in their election manifesto has circulated widely on social media.

In the undated video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, the interviewer is seen asking Pitroda that "it looks like if the Congress comes to power, the burden of all these schemes will come on us, the middle-class."

Responding to the query, Pitroda can be heard saying in the viral video, "Not true. Middle-class will have more opportunities. Middle-class will get more jobs. Today there are no jobs. Taxes may go up a little bit. I don't think that's a major issue. Let's not worry about that. Don't be selfish, okay. Have a big heart."

"How can you see poor people around you and feel that somebody can take 10 paise out of you. That's not India," he added.

He further stated, "If you and I have to tighten our belt then we should. There is nothing wrong with it. They are our brothers, they are our cousins, they are our nephews."

Pitroda's comments in the viral video have sparked a massive outburst on X, with one netizen stating, "Problem has not always been levy of tax, problem was aptly pointed out by elder RaGa, that only 15 paise out of a rupee reaches the real beneficiary."

Another user stated, "Tell this guy to pay money from his pocket."

"Amazing Pitroda, residing somewhere outside the Indian perimeter but will decide here in India for how much Indians will pay taxes," added a third netizen.

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party unveiled its manifesto on Friday, highlighting its focus on the five 'pillars of justice'. The manifesto emphasized initiatives such as cash transfers for women, employment opportunities, and a caste census among the 25 guarantees outlined by the party.

Termed 'Paanch Nyay' or the five pillars of justice, the Congress manifesto featured initiatives including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay'. The party underscored that the elections present an opportunity to fundamentally alter the governance style that has evolved over the past decade under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule.

"This is not our (Congress) manifesto, but that of India's soul... We created this manifesto after listening to your heart and soul. Read this manifesto carefully. If you look at it carefully, you will understand that this manifesto can change India," said Rahul Gandhi while talking about promises made by the party.