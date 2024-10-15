Diwali BONUS! From Hyundai to Mercedes-Benz; Chennai firm gifts 28 cars, 29 bikes to employees

A Chennai-based structural steel design firm gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees as Diwali bonus. The company recognizes employees' contributions based on experience and performance, aiming to boost productivity and show appreciation.

A Chennai-based firm has given its employees a total of 28 automobiles and 29 motorbikes as a way to increase employee productivity and inspire them to work harder. Team Detailing Solutions, a structural steel design and detailing firm, has given its staff members a range of brand-new automobiles from top automakers including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Tata, and Maruti Suzuki. According to a corporate spokesperson, this project is a thank you for their hard work and devotion. This year, November 1st will mark the celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights, an important event.

"We wanted to express our gratitude for their unwavering contributions to the company's success. The news agency cited Sridhar Kannan, the company's managing director, as stating, "We think our employees are our greatest assets." Employee contributions were evaluated according to their years of experience and performance. According to Kannan, the staff members showed "exceptional commitment and dedication, and we are proud to recognise their achievements."

"The thought of having a vehicle or a motorcycle is like a dream to the highly driven people we choose. We had previously given motorcycles to staff members, and in 2022, we gave two of our senior coworkers cars. We've given away 28 automobiles today, including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki models," Kannan said.

A top official responded to a question by saying that workers will receive a vehicle or bike under a certain ceiling amount. Employees will have to cover the difference if they want to select a car that is worth more than the one that was given to them.

In addition to cars and bikes, Kannan mentioned that the company also provides financial assistance to employees for marriage. Previously, the company offered Rs 50,000 as marriage assistance to employees getting married; this amount has now been increased to Rs 1 lakh for this year.

