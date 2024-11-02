Diwali 2024: Burn injuries surge in Delhi despite firecracker ban; AIIMS alone gets 48 patients

Despite a complete firecracker ban in Delhi, numerous burn injuries were reported at hospitals during Diwali. Many cases involved severe burns requiring intensive care, highlighting the illegal sale and handling of firecrackers.

Delhi has a complete prohibition on firecrackers, yet on Diwali night, a number of people with cracker burn injuries made their way to hospitals around the city. Of the 48 burn victims admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 35 were from Delhi, eight were from the NCR, and five were from other districts. Of these individuals, 21 had less serious injuries and 27 had severe burns.

Doctors reported that 10 instances were connected to potash, six patients were youngsters, and six patients had burns from candle and diya flames. Due to inadequate containment caused by the illegal sale of firecrackers, even little impurities might result in explosions when handled.

According to Dr. Maneesh Singhal, director of the plastic, reconstructive, and burn surgery department at AIIMS, 11 patients were in critical condition and 19 patients required intensive care unit treatment. He added that 19 cases had burn/blast injuries to the hands and 11 cases were associated burns to the eyes. "Patients with burns covering more than 25% of their bodies, classified as major burns, needed continuous monitoring," he said.

On Thursday, Safdarjung Hospital reported 117 burn incidents due to Diwali. Delhi accounted for 89 of the cases. Out of all the instances, 102 individuals needed outpatient treatment for mild burns, while those who had significant burns were admitted to the hospital.

The cases included 20 children under 12 years of age, 86 firecracker-related burns, and 31 diya-related injuries. Five patients needed surgery after severe hand injuries, according to hospital officials.

On October 30, the day before Diwali, 18 burn cases related to the festivities were presented to the hospital. Nine of the patients received outpatient care for mild burns, while the other half required hospitalization. Six women were among the 44 patients treated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for burn injuries sustained during Diwali. Nine people needed to be admitted to the hospital. There were four kids.

Six members of a household in Bindapur, Delhi, were hurt in one instance when explosive materials used to make firecrackers were stored and caught fire. People who were trying to produce firecrackers at home suffered burn injuries in two separate occasions.

