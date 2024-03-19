Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    DISGUSTING! Ice-cream seller masturbates, mixes semen in Falooda in Telangana's Warangal; WATCH viral video

    The disturbing incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has prompted swift action from authorities to address public health concerns and ensure justice is served.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, an ice cream seller in the Nekkonda area of Warangal district, Telangana, has ignited public outrage after being caught mixing semen into Falooda ice cream. The disturbing incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has prompted swift action from authorities to address public health concerns and ensure justice is served.

    The video, which depicts the ice cream vendor engaging in lewd behavior before contaminating the ice cream, has sent shockwaves through the community. Such reprehensible acts not only endanger public health but also violate basic ethical standards of food hygiene and safety.

    Upon receiving reports of the tainted ice cream, food safety officials and law enforcement swiftly moved to conduct raids on the ice cream stall named Balaji. Several individuals involved in the production and sale of the contaminated ice cream have been apprehended and are currently under interrogation. Authorities have filed cases against them under relevant sections of the law and have taken them into custody.

    Inspectors, in their thorough investigation, also examined other products sold at the ice cream facility, including fruit salads, which were disposed of due to concerns of contamination. Additionally, police have issued warnings to vendors selling Falooda ice cream from carts along roadsides and to owners of roadside food shops, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining cleanliness and adhering to food safety regulations.

    The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by unscrupulous individuals who prioritize profit over public health and safety. It underscores the necessity for stringent regulations and vigilant enforcement to prevent such egregious acts from recurring.

    As the investigation unfolds and efforts to ensure food safety intensify, authorities remain committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and integrity in the food industry. The swift action taken in response to this appalling incident demonstrates the resolve of law enforcement and regulatory agencies to protect the well-being of the public.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 7:38 PM IST
