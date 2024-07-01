'Did you like it?': Rahul Gandhi asks journalists after his 'not Hindus' dig at BJP as LoP sparks row (WATCH)

In what has sparked massive outburst across social media platforms, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked journalists if they enjoyed his inaugural speech as the Leader of the Opposition.

"First he called Hindus violent & now proudly asking journalists if they likes his speech... No shame, no regret... And why would he... He has abused Hinduism & it's called FoE in our country," wrote a user on X along with the video.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took aim at the ruling BJP, accusing those who identify as Hindus of perpetuating "violence and hate" incessantly. This sparked strong objections from the treasury benches, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emphasize that labeling the entire Hindu community as violent is a grave assertion.

Gandhi swiftly clarified that his critique was directed specifically at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not at Hindu society as a whole. Holding up a picture of Lord Shiva, he highlighted the deity's message of fearlessness and non-violence. He also referenced teachings from other religions to underscore a similar message.

"All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood.... Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said.

Gandhi's criticism of the BJP provoked strong reactions from members of the treasury benches, prompting Home Minister Amit Shah to demand an apology from the Congress leader for allegedly offending millions who identify proudly as Hindus.

Shah countered Gandhi's remarks by referencing historical events such as the Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of spreading "terror" in the nation and questioning Gandhi's credibility to speak on non-violence.

Undeterred, Gandhi reiterated that all faiths promote courage, citing examples from Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism to underscore the value of fearlessness. He accused the BJP of systematically undermining the Constitution and the foundational principles of India, highlighting widespread resistance to the ruling party's policies.

"I was attacked on the orders of Prime Minister Modi. There were 20-plus cases (against me), (my) house was taken away, 55 hours of interrogation by the ED," Gandhi said.

Despite facing these challenges, Gandhi expressed pride in the collective efforts made to safeguard the Constitution.

"It feels nice that BJP people are now repeating 'Jai Samvidhan' after me," he said.

Gandhi also conveyed his satisfaction with being in the opposition.

"I am happy and proud to be in the opposition. For us, there is something more than power, it is the truth," he said.

During his inaugural speech as the Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi displayed a picture of Lord Shiva, leading Speaker Om Birla to remind him that House rules prohibit the display of placards.

Undeterred, Gandhi reaffirmed that courage and fearlessness are principles emphasized in all religions, including Hinduism, Islam, and Sikhism.

