Did Jagan Mohan Reddy's Govt spend Rs 3.62 crore only on egg puffs? Allegations spark fresh YSRCP vs TDP clash

In the latest controversy surrounding YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration, allegations have surfaced accusing his government of allegedly misusing Rs 3.62 crore on egg puffs during the five-year period from 2019 to 2024. The revelation has sparked widespread outburst on social media platforms and has become a focal point in the ongoing political battle between the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The allegations claim that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff consumed an average of 993 egg puffs daily, leading to an annual expenditure of Rs 72 lakhs on this single item. In total, 18 lakh egg puffs were allegedly consumed, raising serious concerns about the potential misuse of public funds under Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership.

These revelations have emerged as the NDA government, which recently came to power after Jagan's defeat in the latest assembly elections, has ordered a thorough investigation into the financial irregularities of the previous administration. The latest row, dubbed the "Egg Puff Scandal," added to a series of controversies that have tainted Jagan's tenure, including alleged overspending on security, the construction of the Rushikonda palace, and the use of special flights and helicopters for personal purposes.

Amidst the growing criticism, YSRCP supporters alleged that the 'egg puff scandal' is a deliberate attempt by the TDP to damage Jagan and the party's reputation. YSRCP supporters dubbed the latest controversy as 'fake news' and further alleged that the previous TDP government spent Rs 8.5 crore on snacks for former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Lokesh, between 2014 and 2019.

The TDP swiftly responded, labeling the YSRCP's allegations as baseless and fabricated. The TDP's social media wing took to various platforms to debunk the claims, accusing the YSRCP of spreading fake news to distract from the real issue of Jagan Mohan Reddy's alleged financial mismanagement.

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to this latest controversy:

