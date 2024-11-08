'Did Ambedkar give India only cover?': BJP blasts Congress over 'blank' Constitution copies (WATCH)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after blank copies of the Constitution were allegedly distributed at a recent Congress event in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The controversy erupted when a video surfaced showing copies of the Constitution of India being handed out at the event, with the contents of the book blank, except for the preamble on the first page.

At a press briefing on Friday, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned the act, questioning the intentions behind such a move.

"Those who talk about the Constitution have strayed far from its core principles. The leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, who has taken an oath on the Constitution, writes 'Constitution of India' above it and when it is opened, it was just blank paper. Did Dr. B. R. Ambedkar give India only a cover for the Constitution? Shouldn't the leader of the opposition read the Constitution?" Bhatia said.

Bhatia’s remarks highlighted the BJP's accusation that Congress was trying to distort the meaning and purpose of the Constitution. On Thursday, Maharashtra BJP shared a video on social media showing the copies of the Constitution distributed at the event, claiming that the Congress was attempting to erase the foundational laws of India. The video quickly went viral, further intensifying the political discourse.

“Congress wants to erase the Constitution of India like this. All laws written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are to be deleted. That is why Rahul Gandhi had predicted that reservation would be cancelled in the interim. Remember, respected Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his constitution is not an election issue but the foundation of life of India and Indians. So the people will teach a lesson to the anti-constitutional Congress,” the Maharashtra BJP wrote in a post on X.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, also criticised Rahul Gandhi for holding a red-covered book during the event. Fadnavis suggested that the book was indicative of Gandhi’s ties with 'urban Naxals' and anarchists.

“My allegations made two days back against Rahul Gandhi have proved true about his inclination towards 'urban Naxals'. He showed the red book and tried seeking help (politically) from urban Naxals and anarchists. Rahul Gandhi indulges in such drama regularly. He, on a daily basis, insults the Constitution in some or other way," Fadnavis had said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) opposition alliance in the state, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. At the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur, he carried a slim, red-covered copy of the Constitution. During an event the Congress leader slammed the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for their alleged attacks on the Constitution.

In his speech, Gandhi reiterated his call for a nationwide caste census and promised that it would be conducted after his party "breaks the wall of 50 percent reservation limit." Gandhi's remarks on reservation stirred further political debates.

In response to the BJP’s accusations, the Maharashtra Congress swiftly rebutted, accusing the BJP of spreading a false narrative. “The whole of India knows that BJP and RSS are the enemies of the real constitution, no matter how much they try to spread a false narrative by putting the cover of the Constitution on a blank book,” it said in a post on X.

“BJP's strategy is to end the Constitution by making false accusations against those who saved the Constitution. But under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Constitution-loving people of the country will never allow this cunning plan of BJP to succeed,” the party added.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday said the BJP is seeing the colour of the Constitution now and it will understand the value of the Constitution when it starts respecting it.

