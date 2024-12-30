Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas of two more Sannyasi Akharas raised in the Mahakumbh area

As Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, takes shape in Prayagraj, the vibrant colours of faith and spirituality have started to illuminate the event. In a significant development, two prominent akharas of Sanatan Dharma sanyasis raised their respective religious flags in the Mahakumbh area on Monday, marking the beginning of their presence in the sacred grounds.

Dharm Dhwajas of two more Sannyasi Akharas raised in the Mahakumbh
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 11:19 PM IST

The arrival of saints and seers in the Akhara zone has infused a spiritual and grand atmosphere, encapsulating the essence of Mahakumbh.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations for the Mahakumbh are advancing rapidly, with the Akhara zone—one of the event's key attractions—taking the lead in creating a vibrant atmosphere. 

On Monday, two sanyasi Akharas, Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani and its affiliate (bhrata akhara) Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara Panchayati, installed their Dharma Dhwajas on the land allocated by the administration, following traditional rituals.

The religious flag of Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani was raised under the leadership of Naga Sannyasis, as per the Akhara's tradition, which excludes Mahants or senior officials from participating in the flag installation. 

Saint Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and representative of Niranjani Akhara, confirmed that the Akhara would formally enter the cantonment on January 4.

Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara Panchayati, known for its adherence to tradition, prestige, and discipline, also installed its Dharma Dhwaj with full rituals. 

According to Akhara President Swami Shankaranand Saraswati, the flag was raised on a 41-foot pole in the presence of prominent saints. The Isht Devta (presiding deity) of the Akhara will be enshrined beneath the Dharma Dhwaj after the Akhara’s cantonment entry.

