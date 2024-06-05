Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took responsibility for the BJP's loss in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. He urged the senior leadership to relieve him from the responsibility of the state government. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared his intention to resign from his position, taking responsibility for the BJP's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state. Fadnavis stated his wish to step down and concentrate on his duties in the Maharashtra Assembly.
    Fadnavis said, "I accept my failure for whatever setback has occurred in Maharashtra. I was assigned the responsibility for Maharashtra."

    “I want to work at the organisational level to improve the performance of the party in the ensuing Assembly elections. I want to devote my full time to strengthening the organisation. I am going to request my central leadership to free me from the responsibility of the post in the state government,” Fadnavis told a press conference after a review meeting on Lok Sabha results.

    Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019 during the party's alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, reaffirmed his commitment to working for the party.

    The resignation follows the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections of 2024, which saw the BJP's dismal performance. After winning 23 of the 48 seats in the state in 2019, the party only managed to win nine this time. This dramatic drop is indicative of the BJP's general poor performance in the country; Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party only managed to secure 240 seats, 32 seats short of the necessary majority of 272.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
