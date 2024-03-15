'Democracy has a big drawback...' Sonam Wangchuk on Day 10 of hunger strike seeking Ladakh statehood (WATCH)

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continued his hunger strike for Ladakh's special status and statehood, now in its tenth day, emphasizing democratic drawbacks in addressing regional concerns. Wangchuk highlighted the environmental challenges faced by Ladakh and criticized politicians' short-sightedness in policy decisions

Climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk marked the tenth day of his hunger strike on Friday (March 15), advocating for special status and statehood for Ladakh. Using the social media platform X, Wangchuk elaborated on the challenges democracy poses in addressing regional concerns.

He wrote: "I begin my 10th day of #ClimateFast 11,500 ft altitude. The temperature this morning was -15 °C. Some 110 people and I slept in the open in solidarity with our glaciers and fragile nature in the high Himalayas and 2000 people are on fast during the day. Democracy has a big drawback. Politicians only think of the next 5 years and sell off ecosensitive zones for the profit of a few rich industrialists."

"The local people are left to face the consequences for generations. Then when human-induced disasters strike it costs more than those profits but this time it's paid from taxpayers' money. This story has been repeated all over the Himalayas from Himachal to Uttranchal to Sikkim. This could at best be called cleverness, not even intelligence. We in Ladakh believe we need wisdom not cleverness."

These demands have become central to Ladakh's political landscape since the region's separation from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its designation as a Union Territory in 2019 by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government.

Wangchuk commenced his hunger strike on March 6 following unsuccessful discussions between Ladakh's leadership and the Union home ministry. The Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) reported a lack of progress in sub-committee level talks and their separate meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Looking ahead, Wangchuk hinted at international support for Ladakh's cause, suggesting a global one-day fast in capital cities on March 24, the nineteenth day of his hunger strike.

The people of Ladakh have persistently called for safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution and statehood from the Centre. Despite efforts, recent talks between the Centre and a sub-committee of Ladakhi leaders failed to yield results.

Amidst growing discontent, there are indications of a potential boycott of the upcoming general elections in the region. Locals express frustration over perceived "betrayal" by the BJP government.

In response to the ongoing unrest, a high-powered committee (HPC) chaired by Union Minister Nityanand Rai established a sub-committee to address Ladakh's demands. However, negotiations remain at a stalemate, leaving Ladakh in a state of political uncertainty.