Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, showers expected today | Check details

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting light to moderate rainfall over the next two days. The rainfall is expected to bring relief from the rising temperatures, with the maximum temperature recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

    Delhi weather update IMD issues yellow alert showers expected today check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted mild to moderate rainfall for Delhi over the next two days, prompting the issuance of a yellow notice. On Wednesday, cloudy skies, mild to moderate rain, and thunderstorms are predicted. Delhi had a high temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was marginally above average. According to the IMD, Wednesday's temperatures will be between 32 and 27 degrees Celsius. The range of relative humidity was 66% to 82%.

    As per the Central Pollution Control Board, at 4 pm, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 60, falling into the'satisfactory' category. According to Skymet, there will probably be moderate to severe rainfall in the upcoming days due to a cyclonic storm that is heading from Rajasthan towards Delhi. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the week will end with high humidity levels.

    Additionally, IMD has predicted that portions of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh would get severe to extremely heavy rainfall this week. "Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over east Rajasthan," the bulletin reads. There is a chance of heavy rain in isolated areas across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and east Uttar Pradesh."

    On Monday, there was intense surface wind speed of 30 to 40 kmph along with sporadic light rains in several areas of Delhi. From Sunday morning to Monday, the Safdarjung weather station reported 4.5mm of precipitation.

    IMD has issued a heavy rainfall signal for Himachal Pradesh for the next three days as the monsoon moves across northern India. For August 7 and 8, an orange notice has been issued, signalling the possibility of severe weather in the area. 

    The authorities have asked the local residents to stay alert and follow safety guidelines as the weather conditions are expected to significantly impact daily activities and may lead to potential flooding. The Met Department also predicted very heavy rainfall in West Rajasthan today and light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR in the coming 3 days.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Maoist leader CP Moideen accused in 36 criminal cases brought to Kannur for evidence collection anr

    Kerala: Maoist leader C P Moideen accused in 36 criminal cases brought to Kannur for evidence collection

    Kerala actress assault case: Accused Pulsur Suni moves SC for bail citing health reasons anr

    Kerala actress assault case: Accused Pulsar Suni moves SC for bail citing health reasons

    'Deepy pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad dmn

    'Deeply pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad dmn

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

    Mitra Shakti Indian Army, Sri Lankan Army to begin their 10th edition of joint exercise from August 12 gcw

    'Mitra Shakti': Indian Army, Sri Lankan Army to begin their 10th edition of joint exercise from August 12

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka rains Despite heavy monsoon 67% of lakes remain half empty vkp

    Karnataka rains: Despite heavy monsoon, 67% of lakes remain half-empty

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 07 2024: 8 gm gold rate DROPS again! one pavan rate anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 07: 8 gm gold rate DROPS again! CHECK

    Hariyali Teej 2024: 7 dishes you MUST make on this day ATG

    Hariyali Teej 2024: 7 dishes you MUST make on this day

    Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share RBA

    Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat enters final will face USA Hildebrandt in gold medal match when where to watch event live gcw

    Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh to face USA’s Hildebrandt in gold medal match; When, where to watch event LIVE?

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon