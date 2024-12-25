Delhi weather update: Dense fog engulfs national capital, flight and train operations hit

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR caused flight and train delays Wednesday morning. Visibility was significantly reduced, impacting CAT III non-compliant flights and several trains arriving and departing from Delhi. The fog also led to increased use of night shelters due to low temperatures.

A layer of fog was witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning. As of 5.30 am today, the lowest temperature recorded was 8.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the meteorological service, today's high was probably going to be about 22 degrees Celsius. Train operations were affected, and fog in the nation's capital was probably going to affect several flights.

Flights and trains affected

Meanwhile, an advisory at the Delhi airport read that flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected. “Flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected and the passengers are requested to contact the airline for updated flight information," the advisory stated.

The authorities also requested passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. "Passengers are requested to contact the airlines for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post added.

Meanwhile, Indigo airlines also issued an advisory for the passengers travelling from Delhi and stated that the low visibility and fog like conditions could impact the flight schedules.

"#6ETravelAdvisory : A blanket of fog wraps Delhi's cold winter morning and may impact flight schedules. If you or your loved ones are travelling, we recommend checking the flight status before heading to the airport. Safe travels," the post read.

Fog was also causing delays on a number of trains to and from Delhi. Below is a list of some of the affected trains.

The 05283 MFP ANVT SF Special that was supposed to arrive at Anand Vihar was four hours and thirty minutes late.

Anand Vihar Humsafar, 22459, is fifty minutes late.

The 12303 Poorva Express is one hour and thirty minutes late from Howrah to New Delhi.

The Kalka Express 22455 is over two hours late.

Darbhanga 02569 The New Delhi Special was five hours and twenty-eight minutes late.

More homeless individuals sought shelter in government-built night shelters located across the nation's capital as temperatures in Delhi remained in the single digits.

According to an official order on Tuesday, the Centre’s panel on Delhi-NCR’s air quality revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution levels. Delhi’s air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Tuesday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm.

