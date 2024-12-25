Delhi weather update: Dense fog engulfs national capital, flight and train operations hit

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR caused flight and train delays Wednesday morning. Visibility was significantly reduced, impacting CAT III non-compliant flights and several trains arriving and departing from Delhi. The fog also led to increased use of night shelters due to low temperatures.

Delhi weather update: Dense fog engulfs national capital, flight and train operations hit gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

A layer of fog was witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning. As of 5.30 am today, the lowest temperature recorded was 8.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the meteorological service, today's high was probably going to be about 22 degrees Celsius. Train operations were affected, and fog in the nation's capital was probably going to affect several flights.

Flights and trains affected

Meanwhile, an advisory at the Delhi airport read that flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.  “Flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected and the passengers are requested to contact the airline for updated flight information," the advisory stated.

The authorities also requested passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. "Passengers are requested to contact the airlines for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post added.

Meanwhile, Indigo airlines also issued an advisory for the passengers travelling from Delhi and stated that the low visibility and fog like conditions could impact the flight schedules.

"#6ETravelAdvisory : A blanket of fog wraps Delhi's cold winter morning and may impact flight schedules. If you or your loved ones are travelling, we recommend checking the flight status before heading to the airport. Safe travels," the post read.

Fog was also causing delays on a number of trains to and from Delhi. Below is a list of some of the affected trains.

  • The 05283 MFP ANVT SF Special that was supposed to arrive at Anand Vihar was four hours and thirty minutes late.
  • Anand Vihar Humsafar, 22459, is fifty minutes late.
  • The 12303 Poorva Express is one hour and thirty minutes late from Howrah to New Delhi.
  • The Kalka Express 22455 is over two hours late.
  • Darbhanga 02569 The New Delhi Special was five hours and twenty-eight minutes late.

More homeless individuals sought shelter in government-built night shelters located across the nation's capital as temperatures in Delhi remained in the single digits.

According to an official order on Tuesday, the Centre’s panel on Delhi-NCR’s air quality revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution levels. Delhi’s air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Tuesday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving anr

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving

AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt confirms Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; read notice issued snt

AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt says Mahila Samman & Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; BJP dubs Kejriwal 'fraud'

Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance carrying bodies of 3 Khalistani terrorists crashes in Rampur, no casualties snt

Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance carrying bodies of 3 Khalistani terrorists crashes in Rampur, no casualties

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala? arif mohammad khan anr

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala?

Congress MLA threatens 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun, says 'won't allow your films to run in Telangana' (WATCH) snt

Congress MLA threatens 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun, says 'won't allow your films to run in Telangana' (WATCH)

Recent Stories

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Greg Chappell hails Travis Head as 'best batter in the world'; here's why

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Greg Chappell hails Travis Head as 'best batter in the world'; here's why

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving anr

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving

Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace ATG

Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace

Many killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation gcw

15 killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation

Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy snowfall blankets Himachal, tourists face challenges; Read on ATG

Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy snowfall blankets Himachal, tourists face challenges; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon