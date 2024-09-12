Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued

    Heavy rain is expected in Delhi following moderate rainfall, prompting an orange alert. The IMD predicts potential waterlogging and severe downpours in parts of Delhi and the NCR due to a depression moving into the region.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    After light to moderate rainfall in the early hours of Thursday, additional rain was predicted for Delhi, prompting the issuance of an orange alert requesting that authorities be ready to handle any emergency. A depression that is heading into the area might cause waterlogging, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also predicted that certain areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) may see severe rains.

    With clouds blocking the sun, the lowest temperature dropped to 23.1°C, or three degrees below average, due to the recent rain.  The moderate rain led to waterlogging and traffic jams on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice verse. The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Mundka and take alternate route.

    The depression was over northwest Madhya Pradesh and bordering southwest Uttar Pradesh, according to a report from the IMD at 5:30 am on Thursday. It was moving slowly, averaging eight km/h during the previous six hours. It's expected to travel slowly in a north-northeast direction throughout the course of the next 24 hours. The IMD stated that Doppler weather radars in Delhi and Lucknow are continuously monitoring the system. It also mentioned that extensive rain was expected during the depression. IMD stated that Delhi might see gusts of wind reaching 30 to 40 km/h.

    Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 16.3mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am with much of the rain received after 2:30 am. During this time, rain fell in the following locations: Pitampura (13.5 mm), Lodhi Road (16 mm), Ayanagar (15.7 mm), and Mayur Vihar (13 mm) in Palam. September rainfall in Delhi is 96.2 mm so far, compared to a long-term average of 123.4 mm each month.

