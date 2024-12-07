Delhi SHOCKER! Businessman shot dead during morning walk by bike-borne assailants in Shahdara

A 52-year-old businessman, Sunil Jain, was shot dead in Delhi's Shahdara district by two bike-borne assailants who fired multiple rounds. The motive remains unclear, but police suspect a premeditated attack.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

Delhi: A 52-year-old businessman was killed after reportedly being shot by two men on a motorcycle in the Farsh Bazar area of Delhi's Shahdara district on Saturday (Dec 7) morning. The victim, identified as Sunil Jain, was traveling home on a scooter with a friend after completing a morning walk at the Yamuna Sports Complex when the attack occurred. Police stated that the assailants fired at least seven to eight rounds during the incident.

According to Jain's family, he had no known rivalries. The accused are currently absconding, and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, Sunil Jain was riding a scooter when the two attackers targeted him. Following the assault, the assailants fled the scene. The police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend the suspects.

DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, confirmed the details. "At 8:36 A.M., a Police Control Room call was received reporting that two men on a motorcycle had shot a man and fled. Sunil Jain, who owned a utensil shop, was the target. We are examining CCTV footage of the crime spot to identify and trace the culprits," he said.

The motive for the murder is still unknown, but police believe it was a planned attack due to the intensity of the gunfire. The incident has left the community in fear and heightened insecurity in the area.

