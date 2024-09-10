Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi property dealer accused of employing, sexually assaulting minor Hindu girls, 7 reported missing

    In a shocking turn of events, a property dealer in Delhi has been accused of employing minor Hindu girls at his store located in the area and sexually assaulting them.

    Delhi property dealer accused of employing, sexually assaulting minor Hindu girls, 7 reported missing shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 2:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a property dealer in Delhi has been accused of employing minor Hindu girls at his store located in the area and sexually assaulting them. The incident that unfolded in Nihal Vihar area has triggered chaos in the area. Locals gathered at the accused's store to register their protest against the incident, and also demanded strict action against him.

    According to the reports, the accused identified as Mohammad Sarfaraz used to lure and target minor Hindu girls. He used to allegedly employ these girls at his store and sexually assault them. Shockingly, he allegedly used to make these girls disappear.

    It is alleged that six to seven girls are missing from the area. Meanwhile, three girls have been rescued who allegedly confirmed that Sarfaraz used to sexually exploit them and also threaten them.

    Sarfaraz is also on the run ever since the incident has come to light. 

    Further investigations into the case are underway.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon vkp

    Karnataka: Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days vkp

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days

    Kerala HC blasts state govt for ignoring justice Hema Committee report; directs to hand over complete report to SIT anr

    Kerala HC blasts state govt for ignoring Hema Committee report; directs to hand over complete report to SIT

    Bihar Girl falls asleep on railway track while attempting suicide, saved by train driver's response (WATCH) snt

    Bihar: Girl falls asleep on railway track while attempting suicide, saved by train driver's response (WATCH)

    Kerala: Missing Malappuram man Vishnujith found in Ooty after intensive search focused on brief phone activity dmn

    Kerala: Missing Malappuram man Vishnujith found in Ooty after intensive search op on brief phone activity

    Recent Stories

    She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih ATG

    'She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih

    Why a Dashcam is essential for car safety and security anr

    Why a Dashcam is essential for car safety and security

    Elevate Your Balcony: Creative ideas for beautiful outdoor spaces NTI

    Elevate Your Balcony: Creative ideas for beautiful outdoor spaces

    Karnataka Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon vkp

    Karnataka: Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon

    Health risks of biscuit consumption in children: Key concerns NTI

    Health risks of biscuit consumption in children: Key concerns

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon