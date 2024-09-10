Delhi property dealer accused of employing, sexually assaulting minor Hindu girls, 7 reported missing

In a shocking turn of events, a property dealer in Delhi has been accused of employing minor Hindu girls at his store located in the area and sexually assaulting them.

The incident that unfolded in Nihal Vihar area has triggered chaos in the area. Locals gathered at the accused's store to register their protest against the incident, and also demanded strict action against him.

According to the reports, the accused identified as Mohammad Sarfaraz used to lure and target minor Hindu girls. He used to allegedly employ these girls at his store and sexually assault them. Shockingly, he allegedly used to make these girls disappear.

It is alleged that six to seven girls are missing from the area. Meanwhile, three girls have been rescued who allegedly confirmed that Sarfaraz used to sexually exploit them and also threaten them.

Sarfaraz is also on the run ever since the incident has come to light.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

