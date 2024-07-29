Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Bulldozer action begins, L-G VK Saxena visits protest site

Bulldozers are removing encroachments near the coaching centre following prior approval by Delhi Police to carry out the operation. The absence of a proper drainage system, safety violations at the coaching centre, and illegal basement operations have been blamed for the deaths.

Two days after the flooding of a basement in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar left three IAS aspirants dead, civic authorities have started bulldozer action in the area to remove encroachment blocking drains and contributing to the waterlogging problem.

Delhi Police has served a notice to MCD seeking information in the investigation of a case registered in connection with the death of 3 students at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is drawing fire over the tragic incident in which two women, aged 25, and a 28-year-old man died after they were trapped in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena also visited the protest site in Old Rajender Nagar area where aspirants sat on the ground, demanding justice and compensation for the families of the deceased. He met protesters, who voiced their concerns and called for strict action against those responsible. “I promise no one will be spared… all those who are responsible will be punished. I am with you all… I need some time… I will come back whenever you all call me here,” he told the protesters.

Meanwhile, a junior engineer has been fired and an assistant engineer has been placed on leave. According to reports, the action was taken against the officials of the maintenance department for the Karol Bagh Zone. The termination and suspension orders will be released soon, they added.

Police are scrutinising the building’s structure and the role of the local municipality in managing the area’s drainage system. The Delhi Fire Service is inspecting the building and its basement, which was illegally used as a library.

Delhi Police have arrested five more people in connection with the deaths of three civil service aspirants who drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar, bringing the total number of arrests to seven. Among those arrested are the owners of the basement and a person whose vehicle was seen driving by the coaching centre and sending a huge wave of water crashing into the institute's gate, allegedly damaging it during the heavy rains, police said on Monday.

The Delhi government said in a statement that a civic body team visited the central Delhi coaching hub to initiate action against institutes operating from basements. Thirteen such coaching centres were sealed during the action.

