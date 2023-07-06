Delhi court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation case

The criminal defamation case has reached a significant stage as the Special Judge of the MP-MLA court, Justice Harjeet Singh Jaspal, has issued a summons. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had deliberated on whether the chief minister should be summoned in this case, and now a decision has been made.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday (July 6) summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a defamation case filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with a Rs 900-crore credit society scam. It is reportedly said that the Rajasthan CM has been asked to appear before the court on August 7.

The criminal defamation case has reached a significant stage as the Special Judge of the MP-MLA court, Justice Harjeet Singh Jaspal, has issued a summons. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had deliberated on whether the chief minister should be summoned in this case, and now a decision has been made.

In April, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat moved the Rouse Avenue Court, claiming that the chief minister defamed him and falsely accused him of being involved in the Rs 900-crore Sanjivani Credit Society scam. Shekhawat claimed his name did not appear anywhere when the Rajasthan government probed the case.

Shekhawat demanded Gehlot be prosecuted under the India Penal Code (IPC) for criminal defamation and sought appropriate financial compensation for the loss of his reputation.