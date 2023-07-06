Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation case

    The criminal defamation case has reached a significant stage as the Special Judge of the MP-MLA court, Justice Harjeet Singh Jaspal, has issued a summons. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had deliberated on whether the chief minister should be summoned in this case, and now a decision has been made.

    Delhi court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday (July 6) summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a defamation case filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with a Rs 900-crore credit society scam. It is reportedly said that the Rajasthan CM has been asked to appear before the court on August 7.

    The criminal defamation case has reached a significant stage as the Special Judge of the MP-MLA court, Justice Harjeet Singh Jaspal, has issued a summons. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had deliberated on whether the chief minister should be summoned in this case, and now a decision has been made.

    In April, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat moved the Rouse Avenue Court, claiming that the chief minister defamed him and falsely accused him of being involved in the Rs 900-crore Sanjivani Credit Society scam. Shekhawat claimed his name did not appear anywhere when the Rajasthan government probed the case.

    Shekhawat demanded Gehlot be prosecuted under the India Penal Code (IPC) for criminal defamation and sought appropriate financial compensation for the loss of his reputation.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm vkp

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm

    Bastille Day: 269-member Indian contigent in France to be part of July 14 national Day parade

    Bastille Day: 269 Indian soldiers reach France to be part of parade

    After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details AJR

    After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in two districts, Orange alert in 7 districts anr

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in two districts, Orange alert in 7 districts

    KSRTC bus services in Mandya hit after driver consumes poison over being transferred vkp

    KSRTC bus services in Mandya hit after driver consumes poison over being transferred

    Recent Stories

    5 benefits of walking barefoot you should know gcw eai

    5 benefits of walking barefoot you should know

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 Must-Read Detective Books of All Time MSW EAI

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 Must-Read Detective Books of All Time

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm vkp

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm

    Nia Sharma SUPER SEXY photos: TV actress shows off her hourglass figure in BOLD outfit RBA

    Nia Sharma SUPER SEXY photos: TV actress shows off her hourglass figure in BOLD outfit

    cricket Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad surpasses Hugh Trumble to become 'Third-Highest' wicket-taker in Ashes History osf

    Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad surpasses Hugh Trumble to become 'Third-Highest' wicket-taker in Ashes History

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon