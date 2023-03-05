Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget

In the meeting, representatives of market associations demanded special packages from the Delhi government for their markets and sectors in the budget. Parkings, pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and roads were the main demands of traders.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly is all set to convene on March 17. The Delhi government's Budget will be presented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Kailash Gahlot in the Assembly. This is for the first time since 2015 that former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia will not be presenting the Budget after being arrested in a corruption case pertaining to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

Last month, Manish Sisodia held a stakeholder meeting with the representatives of various market associations. The main aim of the meeting was to include the suggestions of the stakeholders in the budget-making process so that it can be shaped as per their requirements.

Also read: 'Dare you to touch me...': Annamalai challenges 'fascist DMK' to arrest him

In the meeting, representatives of market associations demanded special packages from the Delhi government for their markets and sectors in the budget. Parkings, pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and roads were the main demands of traders.

On Thursday, Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot took over the charge of his newly allocated departments and directed the senior officials "to expedite the pending works."

Also read: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months

The AAP government recently allocated Finance, Planning, Public Works(PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water departments to Gahlot in addition to the responsibility of all other departments not specifically allocated to any minister.