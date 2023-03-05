Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget

    In the meeting, representatives of market associations demanded special packages from the Delhi government for their markets and sectors in the budget. Parkings, pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and roads were the main demands of traders.

    Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly is all set to convene on March 17. The Delhi government's Budget will be presented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Kailash Gahlot in the Assembly. This is for the first time since 2015 that former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia will not be presenting the Budget after being arrested in a corruption case pertaining to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

    Last month, Manish Sisodia held a stakeholder meeting with the representatives of various market associations. The main aim of the meeting was to include the suggestions of the stakeholders in the budget-making process so that it can be shaped as per their requirements.

    Also read: 'Dare you to touch me...': Annamalai challenges 'fascist DMK' to arrest him

    In the meeting, representatives of market associations demanded special packages from the Delhi government for their markets and sectors in the budget. Parkings, pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and roads were the main demands of traders.

    On Thursday, Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot took over the charge of his newly allocated departments and directed the senior officials "to expedite the pending works."

    Also read: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months

    The AAP government recently allocated Finance, Planning, Public Works(PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water departments to Gahlot  in addition to the responsibility of all other departments not specifically allocated to any minister.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt calls meeting with experts to discuss Influenza A subtype H3N2; check details AJR

    Karnataka govt calls meeting with experts to discuss Influenza A subtype H3N2; check details

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 16

    From the India Gate: Finding 'CM' in Kerala, season change in UP and more

    India has a new 43-member emergency response control room

    India has a new 43-member emergency response control room

    Tamil Nadu police book state BJP chief Annamalai for inciting violence AJR

    'Dare you to touch me...': Annamalai challenges 'fascist DMK' to arrest him

    Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination: Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh - adt

    'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

    Recent Stories

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud

    GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details - adt

    GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details

    Karnataka govt calls meeting with experts to discuss Influenza A subtype H3N2; check details AJR

    Karnataka govt calls meeting with experts to discuss Influenza A subtype H3N2; check details

    Tara Sutaria SEXY Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with her drop-dead sizzling looks in white Bikini vma

    Tara Sutaria SEXY Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with her drop-dead sizzling looks in white Bikini

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 16

    From the India Gate: Finding 'CM' in Kerala, season change in UP and more

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon