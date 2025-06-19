Defence Ministry has initiated reforms to Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, inviting suggestions from stakeholders to simplify and modernise arms procurement. The goal is faster acquisitions, and promoting indigenous defence manufacturing.

New Delhi: The defence ministry has sought suggestions from all stakeholders with regard to reform the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 which should be aligned with the existing policies and initiatives.

Defence Acquisition Procedure reform

In this regard, a committee headed by the Director General (Acquisition) has been constituted to carry out extensive deliberations with all stakeholders.

As the committee began consultations, the last date for submission of suggestions is July 5, 2025.

It must be noted that the industry and the armed forces have long been demanding for simplification of acquisition procedures as it takes minimum of seven years for induction of major platforms.

The panel sought suggestions related to the policy and procedural changes to streamline acquisition processes, covering categorisation, ease of doing business, conduct of trials, post-contract management, Fast Track procedures, and adoption of new technologies, including AI.

Besides, the suggestion has also been sought onanguage improvements to eliminate ambiguity, remove inconsistencies, and enhance procedural clarity in the DAP.

The development comes after the defence ministry declared 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms'.

The committee includes senior officers from MoD, representatives from the Defence Industry and Academia.

The ministry has also appointed former IAS officer Apurva Chandra (1980 batch), who has previously served as DG (Acquisition), as the Principal Advisor to the Committee.

Why is there need for reform in DAP 2020?

The ministry said that the need arises to meet the operational requirements and modernisation of the armed forces in a timely manner to ensure national security.

The reform is to be aligned acquisition procedures with the government policies and initiatives to achieve Aatmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) by promoting technology infusion through indigenously designed and developed systems, and also enable 'Make in India' by promoting defence manufacturing in India through facilitation of Joint Ventures and Transfer of Technology for the private sector, encouraging foreign OEMs via FDI alignment, and establishing India as a global Defence manufacturing and MRO hub.

The reform should also be to Promote Design & Development in both public and private sectors, with a focus on Startups, Innovators, and the Private Defence Industry for indigenous technology infusion.