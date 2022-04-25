Defamatory tweet against PM Modi case: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Assam court

Mevani was arrested last Wednesday in connection to an allegedly defamatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was taken to Guwahati by flight on Thursday morning. He was then taken by road to Kokrajhar district, where a local court had sent him to police custody for three days.

A court in Assam's Kokrajhar district Monday granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection to a case relating to a tweet related to PM Narendra Modi. He was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district last week.

He was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district Sunday. The local court had then reserved the judgment on his bail petition for Monday, and sent Mevani to judicial custody for a day.

A case was lodged against him under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

A couple of tweets on Mevani’s Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a “legal demand”.

In the controversial tweet, Mevani had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat.