    'Deeply concerned by attack on my friend': PM Modi condemns Trump rally shooting

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, saying violence has no place in politics and democracies.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    Following an attack on former US President Donald Trump, who was shot at during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced grave worry on Sunday. Modi emphasised that violence has no place in politics or democracy in a message on the social networking site X, and he prayed for a quick recovery.

    “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

    US President Joe Biden, who faces Trump in the US election due in November, strongly condemned the incident and also spoke to his arch rival after the shooting.

    "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country... We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this," Biden told reporters in an emergency briefing after the attack on Trump.

    After Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign event, his security guards surrounded him and his blood was seen streaming over his face. The Secret Service sent a statement stating that the gunman had died, one rally attendee had died, and two more onlookers had been hurt. An assassination attempt was being looked at in relation to the event.

    World leaders reacted with shock to the wounding of Donald Trump in an assassination attempt against the former US president at an election rally.  Presidents and prime ministers globally spoke out against political violence and expressed their support for those affected by the shooting on Saturday, which killed one bystander and left two other spectators critically wounded.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
