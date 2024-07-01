Decoding SEBEX 2: India's new non-nuclear explosive that is 2.01 times deadlier than TNT (WATCH)

Endorsed by the Indian Navy, SEBEX 2 emerges as one of the world's most potent non-nuclear explosives, promising to revolutionize weaponry across various platforms.

India has marked a significant milestone in military technology with the development and certification of SEBEX 2, a groundbreaking explosive that exceeds standard Trinitrotoluene (TNT) in lethality by 2.01 times. Endorsed by the Indian Navy, SEBEX 2 emerges as one of the world's most potent non-nuclear explosives, promising to revolutionize weaponry across various platforms.

Under the rigorous testing of the Indian Navy’s Defence Export Promotion Scheme, SEBEX 2 has successfully completed final certifications, as reported by Manu Pubby in ET. Officials have hailed this development, emphasizing its potential to enhance the potency and efficiency of military weapons and ammunition.

Developed by Economic Explosives Limited as part of India's ambitious Make in India initiative, SEBEX 2 harnesses a formulation centered on high-melting explosive (HMX). This composition is anticipated to significantly amplify the effectiveness of warheads, aerial bombs, artillery shells, and other munitions relying on blast and fragmentation for targeted damage.

In terms of explosive performance, SEBEX 2 sets a new benchmark with a TNT equivalence of 2.01. This surpasses the potency of conventional warhead explosives typically ranging from 1.25 to 1.30, including those currently utilized in Brahmos warheads, which boast a TNT equivalence of approximately 1.50.

Furthermore, Economic Explosives Limited has achieved certification for its first thermobaric explosive, SITBEX 1, by the Indian Navy. Known for its extended blast duration and intense heat generation, SITBEX 1 has demonstrated efficacy in recent conflicts, particularly in demolishing enemy bunkers, tunnels, and fortified positions.

"The three new explosive formulations can prove to be a game changer for our armed forces due to the sheer enhancement of Firepower & Explosive Effect. SEBEX 2 is a new explosive formulation that provides a much more powerful blast effect than any currently available solid explosive. The performance of any explosive is measured in terms of TNT equivalence. Explosives with higher TNT equivalence have more lethality and destructive power. Conventional Explosives, like DENTEX/TORPEX, which are used in conventional warheads, aerial bombs & many other ammunitions worldwide have TNT equivalence of 1.25-1.30," Solar Industries officials were quoted as saying.

In tandem with these advancements, Economic Explosives Limited's SIMEX 4 has also received Indian Navy certification. Designed as an insensitive munition, SIMEX 4 prioritizes enhanced safety during storage, transportation, and operation compared to traditional explosives. This innovation significantly mitigates the risk of accidental ignition, making it invaluable for applications requiring heightened safety protocols, such as torpedo warheads used in submarines.

The development and certification of SEBEX 2, along with the advancements in SITBEX 1 and SIMEX 4, underscore India's growing prowess in military technology innovation. These achievements not only bolster national defense capabilities but also position India as a potential exporter of advanced explosive technologies, contributing to strategic partnerships and global security efforts.

