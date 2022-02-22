Day after violence in Shivamogga, situation returns to normalcy

After simmering tension in parts of Shivamogga following the murder of Hindu leader and funeral procession, the situation returned to normalcy on Tuesday. Azad Nagar where stone pelting and burning of vehicles and shops were reported, now appears calm. ADGP Murugan said heavy police deployment has ensured that the law and order situation has come under control. The police said that the prohibitory orders will continue for a few more days.

A day after violence in Shivamogga due to the murder of Bajrang Dal leader, the situation is limping back to normalcy. Over 1,200 police were deployed across Shivamogga town and KSRF and RAF teams were deployed at Azad Nagar and Seegehalli and other areas where stone pelting, torching of vehicles and vandalizing shops were reported.

A resident from Azad Nagar speaking to Asainet Suvarna claimed that till Monday evening the situation was very tense and massive stone pelting was reported and some of them were injured. However, by night the situation became peaceful.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Deputy Commissioner Selvamani said that after heavy police deployment, the situation has become normal. He said the district administration and police efforts are on for a peace meeting. He also added as precautionary measures, schools and colleges have been closed and a decision will be taken to reopen once the situation favours.

A shop owner at Azad Nagar said that for 2,000 homes in Azad Nagar there was only one big provision shop, and had to shut down and live in fear on Monday. He claimed that both Hindus and Muslims have been living peacefully.

Earlier on Tuesday ADGP Murugan who visited the spot spoke to the press and said the town has returned to normalcy now. And we will have to extend Section 144 for a few more days. He also added that much details cannot be reveal about the accused in connection with murder as the case is under preliminary investigation and said that 25 people have been injured in the violence.

We will not spare anyone and will make a transparent probe: ADGP Murugan

The people who have been arrested, detained in connection with the murder have criminal records. I went to the spot yesterday and the SP also held the meeting. We will meet the public and take them into confidence. In connection with the Shivamogga incident, so far 8 complaints have been filed,' said ADGP Murugan.

Meanwhile, ADGP Pratap Reddy confirmed that all 5 accused persons involved in the murder case have been identified and contended that the cops will close the case at the earliest and inform the court.

Sister of the victim appeals for peace

With the volatile situation in Shivamogga following the murder of Bajrang leader Harsha two days ago, the deceased person's sister has said that her brother was chanting Hindutva and now is no more, I appeal to all my brothers including Hindus and Muslims just to remain as good children to their parents and don't indulge in this (violence).