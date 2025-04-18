Describing the recent episodes of violence in the Murshidabad and Malda districts of West Bengal as the "dance of death", WB Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday strongly condemned the acts, stating that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

Describing the recent episodes of violence in the Murshidabad and Malda districts of West Bengal as the "dance of death", WB Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday strongly condemned the acts, stating that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

Speaking to ANI while en route to meet victims in the violence-affected areas, Bose noted the frequency of violence that had been taking place in various places in the state and that this "cult of violence" needs to be put in a “coffin.”

"Violence is showing its ugly head on and off in Bengal in various places. We have to coffin the cult of violence and drive the last nail in the coffin. That is a task which is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in Bengal," Bose said.

"What has happened there (Murshidabad and Malda) is something which should never have happened... The dance of death, if I may say so, that is going on in the streets of Bengal in many places -- this kind of cult of violence can never be tolerated at all," the West Bengal Governor added. He stated that all stakeholders must come together to address the situation.

"After visiting the field and sharing the feelings of the people there, I will certainly have a plan of action to take it in a mission mode -- that is, to fight against violence at any cost," Bose added.

Governor Bose is en route to Malda to visit areas affected by recent violence during protests over the Waqf amendment Act in the state.

After reaching Malda, the Governor is scheduled to proceed to the Circuit House; from there, he will be visiting the locations impacted by the violence in the district.

Following his inspection in Malda, Governor Bose will be travelling to Murshidabad to assess the situation in that district as well.

The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims.

The court also ordered officials from the BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions.