Cyclone Michaung: South Central Railway cancels 12 trains between Dec 4 and 8; Check details

In view of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Railways has cancelled several trains in the coming days. Michaung is a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned high alert in Tamil Nadu in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. Given this, the South Central Railway has terminated services of at least 12 trains between December 4 and 8 to ensure the safety of passengers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the cyclonic storm Michaung, which is over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday, December 5, during the afternoon. Michaung is a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

The list of cancelled trains:

1. 12509 SMVT Bengaluru Guwahati- 06.12.2023

2. 12509 SMVT Bengaluru Guwahati- 07.12.2023

3. 17209 SMVT Bengaluru Kakinada Town-06.12.2023

4. 17209 SMVT Bengaluru Kakinada Town- 07.12.2023

5. 17209 SMVT Bengaluru Kakinada Town- 08.12.2023

6. 17235 SMVT Bengaluru Nagercoil Jn- 04.12.2023

7. 17235 SMVT Bengaluru Nagercoil Jn.- 05.12.2023

8. 17235 SMVT Bengaluru Nagercoil Jn.- 06.12.2023

9. 17236 Nagercoil Jn SMVT Bengaluru- 05.12.2023

10. 17236 Nagercoil Jn SMVT Bengaluru-06.12.2023

11. 17236 Nagercoil Jn SMVT Bengaluru-07.12.2023

12. 18190 Ernakulam TataNagar- 06.12.2023

Earlier today, the Indian Railways announced cancellation of trains also plying through Kerala:

1. Train No. 07119 Narasapur – Kottayam Special, scheduled to leave Narasapur at 15.50 hrs. on 03rd December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.07120 Kottayam – Narasapur Special, scheduled to leave Kottayam at 19.00 hrs. on 04th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

2. Train No.07129 Secunderabad Junction – Kollam Junction Special, scheduled to leave Secunderabad Jn. at 16.30 hrs.. on 03rd December, 2023 is fully cancelled. Train No.07130 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Junction Special, scheduled to leave Kollam Jn. at 02.30 hrs. on 05th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

3. Train No.12511 Gorakhpur Junction – Kochuveli Rapti Sagar SF Express, scheduled to leave Gorakhpur Jn. at 06.35 hrs. on 03rd December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.12512 Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Junction Rapti Sagar SF Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 06.35 hrs. on 06th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

4. Train No.12625 Thiruvananthapuram Central – New Delhi Kerala SF Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl. At 12.30 hrs. on 03rd and 04th December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.12626 New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Central Kerala SF Express, scheduled to leave New Delhi at 20.10 hrs. on 05th and 06th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

5. Train No.12659 Nagercoil Junction – Shalimar Gurudev SF Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn. at 14.45 hrs. on 03rd December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.12660 Shalimar – Nagercoil Junction Gurudev SF Express, scheduled to leave Shalimar at 23.50 hrs. on 06th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

6. Train No.13351 Dhanbad Junction – Alappuzha Express, scheduled to leave Dhanbad Jn. at 11.35 hrs. on 03rd and 04th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

Train No.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Junction Express, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 06.00 hrs. on 06th and 07th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

7. Train No.17230 Secunderabad Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express, scheduled to leave Secunderabad Jn. at 12.20 hrs. on 03rd, 04th & 05th December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Secunderabad Junction Sabari Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Ctrl. at 06.45 hrs. on 05th, 06th & 07th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

8. Train No.18189 Tatanagar Junction – Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Express, scheduled to leave Tatanagar Jn. at 05.15 hrs. on 03rd December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.18190 Ernakulam Junction – Tatanagar Junction Biweekly Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 07.15 hrs. on 05th December 2023, is fully cancelled

9. Train No.22504 Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express, scheduled to leave Dibrugarh at 19.55 hrs. is fully cancelled on 02nd and 03rd December 2023.

Train No.22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express, scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 17.25 hrs. on 06th and 07th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

10. Train No.22620 Tirunelveli Junction – Bilaspur Junction Weekly Express(via Thiruvananthapuram-Alappuzha-Ernakulam), scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Jn. at 01.25 hrs. is fully cancelled on 03rd December 2023. Train No.22619 Bilaspur Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Express scheduled to leave Bilaspur Jn. at 08.15 hrs. on 05th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

11. Train No.22643 Ernakulam Junction – Patna Junction Biweekly Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 17.20 hrs. on 04th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

Train No.22644 Patna Junction – Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Express, scheduled to leave Patna Jn. at 14.00 hrs. on 07th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

12. Train No.22648 Kochuveli – Korba Biweekly Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 06.15 hrs. on 04th December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.22647 Korba – Kochuveli Biweekly Express, scheduled to leave Korba at 19.40 hrs. 06th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

13. Train No.22669 Ernakulam Junction – Patna Junction Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 23.55 hrs. is fully cancelled on 02nd December 2023. Train No.22670 Patna Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Patna Jn. at 16.30 hrs. on 05th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

14. Train No.22815 Bilaspur Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Bilaspur Jn. at 08.15 hrs. on 04th December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.22816 Ernakulam Junction – Bilaspur Junction Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 08.30 hrs on 06th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

15. Train No.22837 Hatia – Ernakulam Junction Dharti Aaba SF Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Hatia at 18.20 hrs. on 04th December 2023, is fully cancelled. Train No.22838 Ernakulam Junction – Hatia Dharti Aaba SF Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 23.25 hrs. on 06th December 2023, is fully cancelled.

