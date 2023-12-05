Cyber attack shocks Karnataka High Court, culprits upload obscene content during video conferencing

The Karnataka High Court faced a cyber attack as hackers breached its video conferencing platform, streaming explicit content during live proceedings. Chief Justice Varale suspended the facility immediately, emphasizing the need for security. The intrusion disrupted trials, raising concerns about digital vulnerabilities in sensitive environments. Investigations, along with cybersecurity measures, are underway to prevent future attacks.

The Karnataka High Court faced a shocking cyber attack as its video conferencing platform fell prey to hackers, who brazenly uploaded obscene footage during live proceedings. This unprecedented breach prompted an immediate suspension of the video conference facility, disrupting ongoing trials and stirring cybersecurity concerns.

The incident unfolded during a routine session, where the video conferencing app used by the court was compromised by cyber thieves. In an audacious move, the hackers not only breached the system but also uploaded explicit content, causing alarm among court staff managing the proceedings.



"As soon as this deplorable act unfolded during the video conference in the High Court, ongoing trials were abruptly halted," stated Chief Justice Prasanna.B. Varale, addressing the severity of the breach. "The video conference facility has been temporarily suspended due to this cyber security breach, and efforts are underway to rectify the situation," added Justice Varale.

The intrusion resulted in the broadcast of the obscene video across court halls, momentarily disrupting proceedings and raising concerns about the security of the platform. Justice Varale emphasized the imperative need for immediate suspension, ensuring the integrity of the court's proceedings.

"The security breach necessitates the immediate suspension of the video conference system. While repairs are being undertaken promptly, it's crucial to prioritize the security of our proceedings," Justice Varale stressed.



This alarming cyber attack on the Karnataka High Court raises serious concerns about the vulnerability of digital systems, especially in sensitive environments like court proceedings. The court administration, along with cybersecurity experts, is actively investigating the breach to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident not only disrupted legal proceedings but also underlines the pressing need for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard against such malicious attacks.