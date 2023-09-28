Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Controversy over contractual appointments under Kerala’s AYUSH Mission; Govt lax in creating permanent posts

    The potential for fraud is thought to exist with all of these contract appointment options in AYUSH Mission. The Kerala government explains that the purpose of contract appointments is to make rapid appointments and lower costs.

    Controversy over contractual appointments under Kerala's AYUSH Mission; Govt lax in creating permanent posts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: There have long been accusations that the contractual appointments made as part of the AYUSH mission involved including their familiar people.  If there are at most 20 candidates, interviews will be the only selection form. The government's negligence in establishing permanent positions also leads to fraud.

    The National AYUSH Mission, NAM, will handle contract hiring if AYUSH institutions have a staffing requirement outside of open permanent positions. The district level should be notified by organisations when they have a hiring need. The State AYUSH Mission will then notify the Centre. The hiring process will take place in the districts if the Centre approves. There will be an exam if there are more than 20 applicants. Recruitment will take place through interviews if there aren't enough applications.

    The state government is often accused of appointing candidates in this manner. There are frequently fewer applications for positions that need a post-graduation degree. The potential for fraud is thought to exist with all of these contract appointment options. The government explains that the purpose of contract appointments is to make rapid appointments and lower costs.

    According to the AYUSH department, the state requires at least 1300 more posts. A government order distributing 116 positions was issued in July, 40 of which were designated for Homeo Medical Officers. When there is a significant shortage in the number of permanent personnel, some top authorities believe there is no other option except to make contract hires. However, it also creates opportunities for fraud and covert appointments.
     

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29 vkp

    Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29

    3 day rail roko protest in Punjab: What are farmers demanding? AJR

    3-day rail roko protest in Punjab: What are farmers demanding?

    Kerala's Transport Development Finance Corporation in huge financial crisis rkn

    Kerala's Transport Development Finance Corporation in huge financial crisis

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-489 September 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-489 September 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Here's why Comedian Trevor Noah show in Bengaluru was cancelled vkp

    Here's why Comedian Trevor Noah show in Bengaluru was cancelled

    Recent Stories

    World Heart Day 2023: 7 fruits that are heart friendly ATG EAI

    World Heart Day 2023: 7 fruits that are heart friendly

    football ISL 2023-24: Ferrando, Boumous reveal Mohun Bagan SG's winning strategy against Bengaluru FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Ferrando, Boumous reveal Mohun Bagan SG's winning strategy against Bengaluru FC

    Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29 vkp

    Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29

    Baanadariyalli REVIEW: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth's film shot is Kenya's Maasai Mara, is worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Baanadariyalli REVIEW: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth's film shot is Kenya's Maasai Mara, is worth watching?

    Singer Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son; here's what court said RKK

    Singer Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son; here's what court said

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon