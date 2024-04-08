Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Consequence of Congress coming to power...': BJP raises alarm over Pakistan flags waved in Hyderabad (WATCH)

    BJP Telangana spokesperson Dr. BL Srinivas Solanky shared the video, attributing the incident of people waving Pakistani flags in Hyderabad to the consequences of Congress coming to power in Telangana.

    In a recent development, a video circulating on social media platforms has sparked controversy and alarm in Hyderabad. The video purportedly shows individuals waving Pakistani flags in the city, raising concerns about national integrity and security just days before the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP Telangana spokesperson Dr. BL Srinivas Solanky shared the video, attributing the incident to the consequences of Congress coming to power in Telangana.

    The footage, which has been widely circulated, has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, with many expressing outrage and demanding swift action. Dr. Solanky, in his post accompanying the video, underscored the gravity of the situation, labeling it a "disturbing scene" and a "stark reminder" of the consequences of the grand old party coming to power in the state.

    "Unsettling scenes in Hyderabad as Pakistani supporters wave flags, a stark reminder of the consequences of Congress coming to power in Telangana. Let's heed this warning and consider the implications of our vote," Solanky wrote in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

    The BJP spokesperson's remarks have reignited the ongoing political discourse in Telangana, with the issue of national security taking center stage. The BJP has consistently positioned itself as the party of national security and has often accused its opponents of being soft on matters concerning India's sovereignty.

    The timing of this incident is particularly significant, as it comes amidst preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Any activity that even remotely suggests support for Pakistan within Indian territory is bound to elicit strong reactions and trigger concerns among the populace.

    As the political temperature continues to rise in Telangana, fueled by incidents such as these, it remains to be seen how the electorate will respond. The BJP's warning about the purported consequences of a Congress victory adds a new dimension to an already contentious electoral battle, injecting issues of national security into the forefront of the debate.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures

    Nagpur shocker! Woman arrested after she kills man for staring at her while smoking at paan shop

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails'

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

    Solar Eclipse on April 8: Timings and how to watch it safely?

