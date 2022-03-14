Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress is the 'glue' that binds all Opposition parties together: DMK

    With Dravida Munnetra Khazagham (DMK) set to open its state of art Delhi office, DMK patriarch and TN CM MK Stalin sent an invitation to INC's chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banarjee and other Opposition leaders for the inauguration of the new office. The move is seen as an effort to bring Opposition under one banner.
     

    Chennai, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    Will Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool's Mamata Banarjee see eye to eye, will they patch up, can the two parties come together in the future? All these questions will be answered come April 2 at 'Anna Arivalayam' Dravida Munnetra Khazagam's state-of-art office in Delhi as TN CM MK Stalin has invited both as guests for the inauguration.

    The development comes at a time when Congress is down to dust and many regional parties have broken its alliance with it.

    Recently, TMC had snubbed Congress and hinted at a non-congress alliance and a third front to fight general elections in 2024. However, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai rather thinks otherwise. He said, "There is no Opposition without Congress. The Congress is like a glue that binds all the Opposition parties together."

    Annadurai further added that Stalin has already sent out letters to 37 leaders across India and he (Stalin) announced 'All India Federation for Social Justice' and that will be a fulcrum on which 'unity' will happen. "The meeting of leaders at 'Anna Arivalayam' will be a trailer of the larger revolution that is about to take place," said Annadurai.

    Vote share in BJP indicates lack of unity among the Opposition:
    Highlighting the fact that BJP got more vote share in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, the DMK leader said the BJP is benefiting from the Opposition's lack of unity due to which BJP has got an 'unfair advantage'. The government controls all the government machinery and in this situation, it is imperative that everyone one must come together. "Our leader MK Stalin has already said, only if we (all Opposition) come together, we can defeat the BJP and he proved it in 2019 (DMK-Congress alliance won more seats out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu).

    While DMK is pitching for a united Opposition involving Congress, the TMC, TRS JDS is speaking about the non-Congress alternative to counter BJP. Recently former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda also echoed similar sentiments about non-congress and secular Opposition.
     

