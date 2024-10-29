CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut

The Chief Minister was virtually addressing a program organized on the 9th Ayurveda Day from Meerut. He said, “Ayurveda defines health as maintaining the well-being of healthy individuals and treating those who are ill.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said healthcare in Uttar Pradesh has undergone a transformative progress in the recent years. He mentioned that medical colleges are now being established in every district of the state. "While only 17 medical colleges were built in the state from 1947 to 2017, today, there is a medical college in 64 districts of Uttar Pradesh", he stated.

The Chief Minister was virtually addressing a program organized on the 9th Ayurveda Day from Meerut. He said, “Ayurveda defines health as maintaining the well-being of healthy individuals and treating those who are ill. Today, Ayurveda Day is celebrated in honor of the father of Ayurveda, with this year's theme being "Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health.”

CM Yogi said that a new policy has been formed for 11 districts to accelerate the construction of medical colleges. Currently, Uttar Pradesh has two AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) branches.

"AIIMS Delhi has expressed its willingness to provide land for a satellite center in Ghaziabad, which will benefit residents of Hapur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr. This proposal is in the process of approval. These initiatives are expected to advance quickly", he remarked.

He mentioned that on the occasion of Lord Dhanvantari's birthday, PM Narendra Modi is presenting citizens with a scheme worth thousands of crores.

CM Yogi expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the groundbreaking ceremony of the SIC Hospital, the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for every citizen aged 70 and above, and for modernizing facilities at CDRI and AIIMS Gorakhpur, along with the establishment of various medical institutions across the country.

Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is the state providing the most benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. "More than 5.14 crore citizens have received the Ayushman Bharat golden card. Facilities for workers have also been increased. Under PM Modi's guidance, the UP Labor and Employment Department has established Atal Residential Schools in every divisional headquarters for construction workers", he stated.

“The step aims to bring about major changes in education, allowing children of registered construction workers to study for free and receive housing and overall development support. To help with the free marriages of construction workers' children, there is a mass marriage scheme providing Rs 75,000 for each child. Additionally, the government is increasing funds for children of construction workers who pursue higher education,” Yogi added.

CM Yogi said that, following PM Modi’s slogan 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' (Support for All, Development for All), schemes are reaching every section of society without discrimination. Uttar Pradesh is the state providing the highest number of homes in the country, with 56 lakh houses. Over 2.62 crore homes have been equipped with toilets, and under the Ujjwala scheme, 1.86 crore families have received gas cylinders.

He mentioned that the state government is also providing free gas cylinders during Diwali and Holi. While the world struggled with COVID, the "double-engine" government (central and state) was providing allowances to construction workers, and for the past four and a half years, free rations have been given to 80 crore people across the country and 15 crore people in UP.

He also highlighted that Meerut has emerged as the largest infrastructure hub in western Uttar Pradesh. He said that seven years ago, it took three and a half to four hours to travel between Delhi and Meerut. Today, a 12-lane expressway connects the two, reducing travel time to just 45 minutes.

“Rapid rail has further connected Meerut and Delhi, reducing the travel time to just 40 minutes. The Ganga Expressway is linking Meerut to Prayagraj, and once complete, this journey will take just six to seven hours. By the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2025, people from western UP will have the chance to take a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam,” he added.

CM Yogi said that the government is working to make Meerut a hub for sports items under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme. He emphasized that Meerut not only meets India's demand for sports items, but also supplies them globally.

"The first sports university, dedicated to the memory of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, is being established in Meerut. Once completed, this university will nurture talents to compete for Olympic medals, providing world-class facilities to discover and train new athletes", he remarked.

He also mentioned that Meerut is growing as a major educational hub, with new universities and technical centers being set up. He noted that he landed on the Meerut airstrip and reached Sardhana in just 15 minutes, highlighting the potential in Meerut.

The country’s largest Jewar International Airport is under construction nearby, and the Yamuna Authority is developing Toy City, Film City, Apparel Park, and a Medical Device Park within a short distance.

“These projects aim to fulfill the aspirations of the youth in Meerut and nearby areas. A new SIC Hospital with 100 modern beds will be built for state insurance employees with an investment of Rs 150 crore. PM Modi will lay its foundation,” he said.

CM Yogi extended greetings for Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Govardhan Puja. He mentioned that October 30 will be the first grand Diwali festival at Ayodhya Dham after Lord Ram’s temple inauguration, urging everyone to light lamps in their homes in celebration of Lord Ram’s arrival.

On this occasion, State Government Ministers Somendra Tomar, Dinesh Khatik, MP Arun Govil, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mayor Harikant Ahluwalia, MLA Amit Agarwal, Ghulam Mohammad, BJP regional president Satyendra Sisodia, District President Shivkumar Rana, Legislative Council member Dharmendra Bhardwaj, Ashwini Tyagi, former MP Rajendra Agarwal, District Panchayat President Gaurav Chaudhary etc. were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, extended his wishes for Dhanteras and Dhanvantari Jayanti to the people on the occasion of the 9th Ayurveda Day. In his speech, the Prime Minister described this year's Diwali in Ayodhya as a historic one.

"While we have celebrated many Diwalis, this Diwali is historic. After 500 years, an extraordinary moment has come when thousands of lamps will be lit at the Ramlala temple, built on Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya. It will be a remarkable celebration, as this Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to his home, not after 14 years as in the Ramayana, but after 500 years", he remarked.

PM Modi emphasized that the celebration of health and good fortune on Dhanteras is more than coincidence—it symbolizes the philosophy of Indian culture. He quoted ancient wisdom, "Arogyam Param Bhagyam," meaning that health is the highest blessing and true wealth. It is a proud moment that Ayurveda Day is being celebrated today in over 150 countries worldwide.

