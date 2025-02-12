CM Yogi ensures smooth Magh Purnima Snan Parv operations with live monitoring and immediate action

CM Yogi Adityanath monitored the Magh Purnima Snan Parv arrangements in Prayagraj from 4 AM. He reviewed live updates, ensuring devotee safety and optimal facilities, similar to his monitoring during Basant Panchami Amrit Snan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting in the War Room at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, from 4 AM, to closely monitor the arrangements in Prayagraj on the occasion of the holy Magh Purnima Snan Parv.

Accompanied by the DGP, Principal Secretary Home, and Chief Minister’s Secretariat officials, he continuously reviewed live updates on TV, issuing necessary instructions in real-time. Earlier, during Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, CM Yogi had similarly held a War Room meeting from 3:30 AM, closely monitoring the event.

The Chief Minister assessed the overall security and logistical arrangements for the Magh Purnima Snan, ensuring that devotees faced no inconvenience and were provided with optimal facilities.

He watched live footage of crowd movement, administrative coordination, and infrastructure management across Prayagraj, including Mahakumbh Nagar, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims.

CM Yogi instructed officials to maintain tight security at the bathing sites and to make all necessary arrangements for devotees. He emphasized enhancing administrative preparedness, particularly in security measures and traffic management, to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free holy dip at Triveni Sangam for crores of devotees.

