CM Yogi allocates Rs 1,380 crore for police housing and administrative building maintenance

Gorakhpur's terracotta artisans thrive after CM Yogi Adityanath's 2018 ODOP initiative. Demand doubles for Diwali, with 30 truckloads shipped nationwide. Artisans attribute success to government support, modern tools, and increased exposure. Productivity triples, and local market sales more than double, bringing prosperity to the craftsmen.

Gorakhpur: The inclusion of terracotta in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2018 has transformed the fortunes of artisans, while bringing a renewed vibrancy to the craft.

Once struggling, the art of terracotta has now gained popularity across the country.

The craftsmen are overwhelmed with work, struggling to keep up with the rising demand for terracotta products, which grows each year. With festive orders pouring in, the Diwali business for artisans has already seen a significant boost, even before the Navratri celebrations.

Having dispatched approximately 30 truckloads of terracotta items to various states, the artisans in Gorakhpur are now focused on preparing for the local Diwali market.

The demand for Gorakhpur's terracotta has doubled compared to last year’s festive season, especially for Dussehra and Diwali. Craftsmen completed the supply of orders before Navratri.

Renowned terracotta artisan and national award-winner Rajan Prajapati shared that this year, he shipped 15 truckloads of products for Dussehra and Diwali to cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and Rajasthan.

Last year, Rajan fulfilled orders for 8 trucks. Fellow artisans, such as Pannalal Prajapati, supplied 8 trucks, Hariom Azad 2 trucks, Mohanlal and Sohanlal Prajapati 2 trucks, and Hiralal Prajapati 1 truck. All of these orders were completed ahead of Navratri and Dussehra.

With out-of-state orders fulfilled, the craftsmen are now fully focused on preparing products for the local Diwali market. The inclusion of terracotta in ODOP has significantly increased demand in the local market as well, with sales more than doubling since its recognition.

The terracotta craftsmen attribute the remarkable transformation in the market to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. Rajan Prajapati notes that they no longer need advertisements to sell their products, as CM Yogi's extensive promotion of terracotta has generated a steady stream of work.

The craft's recent display at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, held from September 25-29, attracted significant attention from both domestic and international visitors, resulting in numerous new orders for the participating artisans and businesses.

The craftsmen recall that, even before Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, talent and skills were present, but lack of government support and suitable platforms restricted the growth of terracotta.

According to them, CM Yogi's designation of terracotta as an ODOP of Gorakhpur in 2018, proved to be a game-changer for the craft and the artisans involved, propelling the craft to new heights and bringing prosperity to the artisans.

The government's support under ODOP has enabled the terracotta business to expand consistently, year after year. Today, established artisans face no shortage of work, and the bright prospects of terracotta have attracted many new craftsmen and entrepreneurs to the trade.

With access to modern tools such as electric wheels, pugmills, and design machines, the craftsmen's work has become more efficient, tripling or even quadrupling productivity while enhancing quality.

